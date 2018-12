Playing the blame game can wreak your relationship. It can also rob your peace of mind and spoil your health. When it comes to playing that blame game in a relationship, it’s easier to point out faults in the partner and you often ignore your mistakes. Nobody is perfect and we all commit mistakes. But, there are certain ways which we adopt owing to it, you tend to push yourself away from people. The focus should always be on empowering yourself if you want to enhance your relationship. Because defensive reactions can give rise to more conflicts and your relationship will fall flat. Follow these strategies to stay connected and build a better bond.

You should listen

When one is defensive, they don’t really listen to what the partner wants to communicate. You should be open to discussion. Don’t hide anything from your partner, you should pay attention to your partner’s thought and see to it that your partner and you communicate without any difficulty. In case, of any miss communication, just clear it right there.

You should accept consequences

Being proactive will not undo your actions. Your partner will trust you based on your actions. Be cautious while approaching things. If you have committed any mistake then you should accept it instead of arguing over it. If your partner is not talking to you or is angry then you should be gentle, apologize and make your partner understand regarding it. You should avoid shouting or fighting with your partner.

You should make up for what you have done

See to it that you try and resolve all your conflicts with ease. Don’t have a negative approach. Be positive and determined and feel sorry, if you have done any mistake. You can help your partner to share his/her responsibilities, support your partner’s hobbies and likes.

You should take an initiative to deal with your mistakes

If you have done something which you shouldn’t have then just come forward and discuss it with your partner. Avoid waiting for your partner to come to you.

Just put your guard down

When the blame starts going back and forth and gets out of control, it becomes impossible to find a solution to who did what or who’s a fault it is. Just calm down and be nice to your partner, if you want to be close to your partner again.

You should communicate what you feel

It’s vital to communicate how you feel in your interactions without acting like you are being wronged. Don’t victimize yourself.