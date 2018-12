You will need to put in a lot of efforts to keep that romance alive in your relationship. You will have to prioritize your relationship, show some appreciation towards your partner, take some quality time out with your partner, be responsible for your partner. Also, see to it that you build a strong relationship and keep that intimacy intact. But, you will not be able to do so because of a few bad habits. Yes, you have heard us here! Too much screen time, lack of attention and putting your partner down can wreak your relationship. So, just avoid committing these mistakes and you are sorted!

You should take a break from your routine

Doing the same thing every day can be boring. You should bring some change in your routine. You should surprise your partner by organizing a date or going out for dinner. Plan some interesting activity, exercise together, try a new dish. You can also go for an adventurous holiday. This will be beneficial for your partner and you. You both will be able to relax and calm yourself down. You will surely be able to rekindle your romance.

You should say no to technology

Too much cell phone or any gadget usage can spoil your relationship. You should limit your gadget time. Instead, once you are home, be with your partner, try to hold hands and go for a walk together, discuss your goals and plans. A cell phone can cause the distraction. So, once you are home, you should try and give your partner as much time as you can. You can have your dinner together and sit and chit-chat.

You should value your partner

This is the most common mistake which many people commit. You should avoid insulting and blaming your partner. Learn to value your partner. If you notice any positive trait then just go to your partner and appreciate. Your partner will love it. Don’t try to put your partner down or settle scores. You should be thankful to your partner for the love and support you have been getting by him/her. Try to enhance your relationship, instead of giving up on it. It is you who will have to work on it and keep it going. You can give your partner surprises and this shows that how much you care for your partner and love him/her. These vital tips will surely help you to build a stronger relationship.