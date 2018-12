Along with communication, a relationship is also based on connection, respect, trust, honesty and gratitude. Your relationship will die due to the lack of connectedness. Hence, it is important to build that intimacy in your relationship and keep it strong and healthy. Here is how you can keep your relationship hot.

You should take out some time to make love

You should keep that spark flying and never commit the mistake of not making love. So, just try to spend some quality time with your partner. Grab an opportunity to spend some time together, go out, hug out, you can also organize a date for your partner. Your partner will love and enjoy it. You can also spice up your love life by trying new ways to keep your romance going. You should be a generous lover and express your feeling to your partner. Don’t keep things to yourself, don’t let your feelings bottled up. Instead, you can speak to your partner about how you feel.

You should plan to do things together

Due to hectic schedules, couples cannot spend that much-needed time with each other. If you want to be mutual then do things together. You should not just opt for things for the heck of doing it. You should design a routine specifically for your partner. Keep some time exclusively reserved for your partner. No matter what, you should stick to your words and do so. You can plan a vacation. If you are adventurous then visit an amusement park. When you work out together, there’s a special bonding and turn on that comes along. You will be able to kick in your endorphins and you and your partner will share a natural high. So, try and plan something unique and interesting!

Be thankful for each and every moment spent with your partner

People often forget to appreciate their partner and this can spoil their relationship. Be gentle and thankful towards your partner, for helping you to grow as a person, for understanding you, for being there for you, for supporting you, for making your life change for the better and sharing your responsibilities. Don’t ignore your partner. Make your partner feel loved and wanted. Value them and this will pave a way for a healthy relationship. You should discuss your plans and goals. Know what you want from your life. Take care of your partner and his/her emotions. See to it that you avoid giving up on your relationship.