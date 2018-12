Your fear of rejection may hold you back in life. It can give you a tough time and you will feel disheartened. It will snatch away your life and take a toll on your mental and physical well-being. Fear of being rejected can make you feel anxious and stress you out. Since it is our deepest fear. One may tend to become anxious about the prospect of being cut off or isolated. One may fear being alone and dread change. Fear of experiencing hurt and pain can be a big part of your fear of rejection. We long to be accepted and wanted and you may get hurt on rejection and experiencing any kind of loss. So, keep these tips in mind and you will surely be able to deal with it.

Be sure about yourself

Men, women tend to like men who are sure about themselves and like themselves. Sometimes you will get rejected by a woman due to her own inhibitions or reservations. That doesn’t indicate that something is wrong with you. So, don’t get bogged down if you are rejected. You should be optimistic in life and try to embrace your failure and learn from it. Accept it and move on. Try to be a better person.

Have faith in yourself

Due to that fear of rejection, you will tend to become negative. So, distrust these negative opinions about yourself. Don’t let yourself affected. Instead, be optimistic and start valuing yourself. This will help you to regain your confidence and self-esteem.

You should use your imagination

Closing your eyes and imagining favourable situations can help let you destroy your fear. So, try and build positive imaginary scenarios in your head. This way, you will be able to become confident. So, just be happy and positive. Things will surely work in your favour.

Enhance your self-confidence

Due to the lack of self-confidence, you may experience the fear of rejection. So, it is vital to building your self-confidence. You should start with believing in yourself and putting yourself out there. Try to connect with people and this will help you to boost your self-esteem.

Fine tune your mind

Do you know that the fear of rejection may come from believing that someone has the right or the privilege to reject you and make you feel bad about it! But in reality, no one has that right or privilege except you! If you get rejected by someone, it’s not them rejecting your entire being but it is rejecting the mere idea of you, in that small, defeat-able moment. So, don’t feel bad about it because people who reject you, don’t even know the real you. So, work on yourself and you will surely be able to deal with it.