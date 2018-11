When you get comfortable with your partner, you will stop trying, complementing, prioritize your partner and won’t invest time in planning your partner’s birthday or your anniversary. But, this is where you will go wrong. You should refrain from doing so. You should not stop making your partner feel good or impressing them by doing what they like. After all, this will make them happy. It is you who is responsible for making your relationship strong and building a great bond. So, there are many good things which you can do together as a couple and it will surely help you to enhance your relationship with your partner. Do these amazing things today and we guarantee, you will thank us later!

You should keep that intimacy intact

In any relationship, it is vital. So, not just a hug or a handshake, you should also have that much-needed eye contact. You have heard us here! You should be able to connect with your partner mentally and emotionally. Look into your partner’s eyes and compliment him/ her. Make them feel good about themselves. They will like it and cherish it for the lifetime. Maintaining an eye contact will also help your partner to trust you.

You should opt for karaoke

We are not kidding here! Trying it can be fun and can help you to connect emotionally. You both can enjoy that duet song accompanied by romance. Singing can release oxytocin and can help you to develop a happy and healthy relationship. Moreover, your partner will love this idea of yours.

You should shake a leg

Dancing can be a stress-buster. It can be a fun and a great couple activity. Your partner and you should try it and you guys will be able to relax and will be able to spend some quality time with each other.

You should opt for something which thrills you both

You can go for an adventure ride. You can bungee jumping, rollercoaster ride and so on. This way, you will overcome your fear as well. The bonus point- your partner will be there to accompany you and motivate you.

You should opt for those walking sessions

Want to make your bonding experience better? Then walk, walk and walk. Walking can help you both to stay fit and fine and strengthen your relationship.

You should be attentive always

You should avoid being insensitive. Just pay attention to your partner and get to know how he/she feels. It will help her/him open up to you.

You should tell your partner that you love him/ her

Yes, this will matter a lot. Your partner might be waiting to hear these 3 magical words. So, make sure you do so.