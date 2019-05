Smoking kills is not just a statutory warning. It can actually take your life. Starting from your lungs and heart to your bones, it can take a toll on many vital organs of your body including your genitals. Yes, smoking can actually have an adverse effect on your sex life too. It potentially reduces the blood flow to your genitals and hinders your sexual performance as well as experience in more ways than one. While shedding light on the link between smoking and low libido, we also tell you how you can get rid of this habit.

LEADS TO FASTER CLIMAX

Smoking can potentially reduce the average time of ejaculation in men by weakening the muscles in the genital region. In female smokers, it may reduce their ability to experience sensation in the genital region. Smoking can also affect your arousal process negatively. This is one of the ways your sex life can go haywire if you smoke.

REDUCES YOUR SEXUAL DESIRE

Don’t you find the intimate moments with your partner pleasurable anymore? Does the thought of hitting the sheets bother you? Well, that pack of cigarettes you never forget to carry may be blamed for this. Smoking makes both males and females lose interest in sex by affecting their testosterone levels. Testosterone is a hormone responsible for promoting muscle growth and maintaining libido in both the genders. Cigarette smoking increases the levels of carbon monoxide in the body reducing testosterone levels. This, in turn, takes a toll on your libido and sex life.

LEADS TO ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION

Well, erectile dysfunction is not a condition that men like to talk about. However, it is a problem faced by many. If you are unable to develop or maintain erection when with your partner it can take a toll on your self-confidence and contribute to relationship problems. Smoking has a role to play here also. The nicotine of your cigarettes can clog veins and arteries present in your genitals and restrict blood flow to these organs. Limited flow of blood to the penis results in erectile dysfunction. Smoking can also decrease the amount of nitric oxide in men, a compound that plays an important role in erection. In females, smoking can result in improper lubrication of the vulva regions making sexual intercourse a difficult process.

TRIGGERS INFLAMMATION OF THE CLITORIS

Clitoris is the most sensitive part of a woman’s genitals. It plays a significant role in orgasm. However, smoking can potentially cause painful inflammation in the clitoris, making it lose sensitivity.

SEXUAL PERFORMANCE

Not only does excessive smoking, this habit in moderation can also spell doom for your sex life. It will reduce your stamina to stay long enough in bed along with your partner. Harmful chemicals in cigarettes can decrease the ability of a man’s groin and pubic region muscles to be stretched for long, making them ineffective while having sex. Moreover, smoking affects your breathing capacity. This may also foil your sexual performance.

HOW YOU CAN QUIT SMOKING

While there is will, there is a way, runs the proverb. This old adage is true in every sense. Will power is the best weapon against any addiction and smoking is no exception. Your desire to quit, along with a few small steps, will help you stay away from cigarettes and get your sex life back on track. Here is your foolproof plan to quit smoking. However, if these don’t help, join a smoking cessation programme.

Practise yoga

According to a study published in the Journal of Women’s Health, yoga can potentially help women stop smoking. It reduces nicotine withdrawal symptoms like stress, anxiety, etc. Another study published in the Journal of Evidence-Based Integrative Medicine reveals that yoga can actually calm your mind and reduce your urge to smoke. While you are planning to bid goodbye to your cigarettes, practise asanas like the bow pose, cobra pose, corpse pose, etc. Deep breathing exercises will also help.

Avoid your triggers

Whatever around you seems to be tempting you to go for a smoke, should be avoided. Your trigger could be that ash tray, your smoke buddy in office or stress. train your brain to make sure that you don’t give in. You can also look for distractions each time you feel the urge to go for a fag break.

Chew something

Whenever you feel like your craving is getting the better of you, go for something like a sugarless gum, raw carrot, celery, sunflower seeds, etc. Chewing something crunchy will satisfy your craving. You can also have cayenne pepper with a glass of drinking water to thwart the desire to smoke. Being a detoxifying agent rich in vitamin C and E, it can potentially bring down your nicotine craving. Moreover, you can chew on tulsi leaves whenever you feel like smoking. The strong flavour of these green leaves will help you control the need to smoke. Besides, they also help to flush out toxins from your body.

Make appropriate changes in your diet

According to a study published in the journal Nicotine, “Cigarettes block the absorption of important nutrients like calcium and vitamins C and D. Incorporating more fruits and vegetables into your diet will restore these nutrients and may help with reducing cravings to smoke.” Therefore, add as much green vegetables and fruits as you can, in your diet. While you are on a smoking cessation plan, make sure you don’t skip your meals. This can bring down the glucose levels in your blood which can make you crave for a smoke. Also, don’t deplete your body of fluids. They not only help you stay hydrated, but also help in getting rid of the toxins that smoking leaves behind.