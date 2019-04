Did you know that you can burn calories while having sex? This is what a study published in the journal PLOS ONE says. According to the study, women managed to burn 3.1 calories a minute while having sex and men burned 4.2 calories in the same time. The study authors assessed 21 couples in the age group of 18 to 35 who were asked to have sex without consuming alcohol, taking any drug or medications for erectile dysfunction. The lead author of the study, Julie Frappier mentioned that the result of the study indicates that energy spent during sexual activity was around 85 kCal or 3.6 kCal/min and appears to be performed at a moderate intensity – 5.8 metabolic equivalent of task (MET). MET is a unit used to measure oxygen spent by your body while engaging in a physical activity. In the same study, the participants noted a MET of 6.0 (men) and 5.8 (women) during sex which is similar to what your body records when you play doubles tennis or cycling. Also, majority of the participants revealed that they felt high levels of pleasure from sexual activity as compared to working out on a treadmill.

SEX POSES THAT BURN CALORIES

We all know that hitting the gym and eating mindfully are the best ways to lose weight. However, many of us find both these options quite boring. How about burning calories while having sex? Some sex poses can actually help you do so. The best poses considered for weight loss are lotus, reverse GOT, erotic end, and electric slide. When you perform electric slide, it works on your butt muscle and biceps which helping you shed those extra kilos. Erotic end pose mimics the moves of a push-up. That’s why it helps you burn more calories as compared than a normal sex pose.

HOW DOES SEX HELP YOU SHED THOSE EXTRA KILOS?

Well, now you know that some sex poses can help you lose weight easily. But the question is, how? From burning calories to helping to stick to your weight good sex does it all for you. Moreover, it doubles the rate at which you lose weight.

Fuels calorie burn

You already know that a strong metabolism can help you to burn around 70 calories every hour even when you’re in a couch potato mode. However, your calorie burn can go up by quite a few notches if you use your free time a little more intelligently or pleasurably, to be precise. Having sex is one of the most pleasurable ways to spend time. Some estimates suggest that a woman who weighs 68 kg can lose 88 calories in a 25-minute session of sex while for men weighing 82 kg, the figure is 106 calories. Smart tip: Try poses that require a wide range of movements.

Controls your fat and carb cravings

When you perform sex, your body releases oxytocin hormones, popularly known as the love or cuddle hormone. In a 2018 study published in the journal Nature Reviews Endocrinology, the researchers revealed that oxytocin can help to curb caloric consumption. During the study men who took 24 international units of oxytocin via a nasal spray noted less calorie intake, especially the ones available in fat. Furthermore, having sex can also help you manage your cortisol levels, a stress hormone responsible for regulating your mood, fear, and motivation. Excess amount of this hormone can amp up your desire of having more foods rich in carbohydrate and fat which eventually inhibits your weight loss goal.

Encourages you to stick to your diet

Apart from enabling you to burn more calories and reducing your cravings for carb and fat-rich foods, engaging in sexual activity can also help you stay true to your diet. This is because having a steamy session on bed often results in a better body image. In order to up their ‘appeal quotient’ on bed, both men and women are more likely to develop a healthy eating habit and stick to it.

Gives you better sleep

There are reams of research that link poor sleep with obesity among other health ailments like high blood pressure, diabetes and cardiovascular issues. When you have a good time on the bed with your partner, you are more likely to get a sound sleep which in turn can boost your body’s fat burning process. Several studies have mentioned that even a simple hug before you bid goodnight to your partner can increase your oxytocin levels triggering weight loss. Also, if you are eating mindfully and getting enough sleep, you may even manage to double your weight loss.

Helps you maintain the numbers on the weighing scale

We all know that maintaining the weight that you have lost is way more tough than shedding the kilos. Regular sex helps you with maintaining your ideal body weight. So, it’s okay to indulge skip your morning walk once in a while if you are active on bed. Isn’t that a boon? Ideal body weight can bring about a surge in your sexual abilities as well. Even a small amount of weight loss can trigger the testosterone levels of men while enhancing a woman’s arousal and orgasm. Additionally, a slim waistline can also help men deal with erectile dysfunction.

(With inputs from ANI)