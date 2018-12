Getting divorced is often painful and can wreak your well-being. That legal work will take a toll on your body as well as the mind. You will find it difficult to cope with it. You will need your near and dear ones to support to handle it. It can disturb your heart, sleep and your entire schedule. So, one will have to take care of his/ her health during that crisis situation. Since, divorce can also invite a host of diseases like heart ailments, depression, anxiety, weight loss and so on. We brief you about the ailments here.

It can cause drastic weight loss or weight gain

During or after your divorce, you will notice signs like weight gain or weight loss. You may tend to indulge in some sugar-laden and high-calorie food which can lead make you pile up those kilos. Or, you may even stop eating due to your broken relationship and might starve yourself and lose weight.

It can lead to metabolic syndrome

When you have several dangerous conditions at once, like high blood pressure, high blood sugar, excess belly fat, and high cholesterol, that is the time when you may suffer from metabolic syndrome. It can put you at your risk of heart disease, stroke, and diabetes. According to a study, women who are divorced are likely to develop metabolic syndrome when compared to the women who are in happy marriages.

It can lead to cardiovascular diseases

According to research, after going through a divorce, middle-aged men and women are at a greater risk of developing cardiovascular disease, in comparison with married people of the same age. Also, middle-aged women who get divorced can likely develop cardiovascular ailments than middle-aged men who get divorced. As per the observation of the research, the stress of divorce leads to higher levels of inflammation in women, and those levels persist for some time.

It can lead to insomnia

Not getting a peaceful sleep can be harmful to your health. You will find it difficult to focus and be active. Lack of sleep can also make you feel fatigued, forgetful and anxious. Thus, you will not be able to do your real-world activities easily.

It can lead to depression

Depression and anxiety can be dangerous. You will lose interest in all the activities which you loved earlier. Many people tend to take their dissolved marriage as a failure. They find it difficult to move on and keep dwelling on it. Thus, you will end up feeling more depressed if you don’t address it on time.

It can lead to mobility issues

You will find it difficult to eat, exercise and sleep. According to a study, divorced people can get fatal health conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure and so on. They can also experience mobility issues like a problem while walking. This can be hazardous.