There can be times when you and your partner might not be on the same page when it comes to sex. Sex is not the basis of a strong relationship, but you can’t ignore the fact that it is an important parameter for the same. Refusing sex too often can make your relationship go sour. If you aren’t ready to pop Viagra or go for counselling, start helping yourself with these natural remedies. You sure will get some results out of them.

Eat right at night

What you eat goes a long way in keeping your stamina, energy and interest in the bed. So it is important that you choose the right aphrodisiacs. If you know that you are in for some naughty act, stay away from a heavy meal. Instead, eat a banana or chew some apricots or pieces of avocados before hitting the bed. These foods are known to arouse both men and women alike. The vitamins, minerals and other essential compounds found in these foods help to improve blood flow to the genital areas and improve one’s sex life. Here are other foods that can help boost your sex life.

Work on your lower body

It is a known fact that exercise can help you boost your sex life. However, pay more attention to your lower body if you want to keep the romance alive in the bed. The lymphatic glands that are solely responsible for secreting hormones like testosterone, endorphins and adrenaline, are also part of the leg muscles. So exercises like the leg press, squats, deadlifts, lunges will not only keep you in a better shape but also active during the act. Here is how hitting the gym can help you get better in bed.

Try different positions

As you grow and mature, chances are your sex life can become boring and predictable. If you don’t enjoy the conventional missionary position, try different variations. Change can help you get into the act with a newly revived interest and feel more confident about sex. In fact, you can leave your bedroom and try having sex at different places, for instance, in your car, in the shower, or wherever your heart desires. Experimentation won’t hurt but will give you a whole new way to orgasm. Here are 15 other places apart from your bedroom to get in the act.

Don’t fret

This may come as a shock but meditation can actually help. Yes, meditation and sex don’t usually go hand-in-hand. Where one gives you a sense of calm, the other is gives you an adrenaline rush. But interestingly meditation can help you fight low sex drive too. In fact, mindful meditation can help women, in particular, to ward off stress, anxiety and improve libido, lubrication issues and decrease sex-related distress.

Have a glass of wine

This can set the mood right. But keep the number limited to one. According to a study published in The Journal of Sexual Medicine polyphenols, an antioxidant present in red wine might help blood vessels widen and increase blood flow to the pelvic area. Remember, too much of alcohol can make you a bad performer. Here are six more unusual ways of improving your libido.

Ditch Viagra, go natural

There are various herbs and kitchen ingredients that can mimic the properties of Viagra and help you deal with low sex drive. Basil and garlic are two components that can do wonders to your sex life. The smell of basil leaves stimulates your senses and sets the right mood for sex; garlic, on the other hand, has allicin that helps to improve blood flow to the pelvic area and initiates an arousal. If these simple things don’t excite you, try ginkgo biloba. It is an extract derived from the leaf of the Chinese ginkgo tree, found to be effective in treating sexual dysfunction. Also, Yohimbine, an alkaloid found in the West African rainforest has properties similar to Viagra, and can help obtain and maintain an erection for longer in men. Most of these extracts are found in Ayurvedic shops. However, it is better to consult a practitioner before taking them. Here are five Indian herbs that can help you boost your libido.

Eat dark chocolates

Dark chocolates have always been symbolic to desire, more so when it comes to sex. According to an article published in the South African Journal of Clinical Nutrition, chocolate releases phenylethylamine and serotonin, which can produce mood-lifting effects and help get an arousal.

