According to studies, sex is good for our health and makes us happy. On the other hand, some researches have linked sexual dissatisfaction with lower quality of life and well-being. Researchers cited pleasurable sexual experiences as an essential element of overall quality of life. But some of your habits may be sabotaging your sex life. If you want to spice up your sex life, you should stop them immediately. Here are the things that have the potential to kill your sex drive.

Eating unhealthy diet

You need to enough stamina to keep you going all night. And eating a healthy diet and maintaining a healthy weight is the key to maintaining an optimal sex drive. Refined carbohydrates, like those found in bleached white flour, are bad for your sex life. Large amounts of refined carbs can cause your testosterone levels to decrease, gain weight and raise estrogen levels.

Avoid fried foods as well. Trans fats found in fried foods can decrease the male and female libido, according to experts.

Meanwhile, there are plenty of natural foods that have the potential to increase your sexual stamina. Pomegranate juice, carrot juice, celery juice, kale juice, carrot juice – all these can help increase the flow of blood to the genital area, and keep you charged-up.

Popping birth control pill

Women who take birth control pill are more likely to experience sexual dysfunction. It may reduce her interest in sex and also cause arousal problems.

Your cigarette smoking habit

Along with other harmful effects, smoking can diminish sexual desire and satisfaction, especially in men. Quitting bad habits, like smoking and excessive drinking, will no doubt improve your overall health, as well as your sexual health. Smoking can damage your blood vessels, which will restrict blood flow and affect a man’s erection. Women and men who smoke may also have difficulty getting an orgasm. The worst effect is that it increases infertility risk.

Too much sex

A study has revealed that indulging in frequent sex might lower your sexual desire. Limit your frequency, and instead focus on creating an environment that sparks desire.