Talking during sex is a good way to develop sexual intimacy with your partner. But certain things you say can offend or make your partner uncomfortable. This will kill his desire to have coitus with you and that steamy night could turn into a disappointing one for both of you. Below are some things which men don’t want to hear while they are in bed.

That’s it

It is known fact that women take longer to orgasm than men. And he is likely to ejaculate first. But don’t ask or question his ability in bed. It can hurt his ego and kill his desire to arouse you further.

Is it in yet?

You may not mean to hurt him, but he can take this phase wrongly. It might sound like you are hinting to his penis size or he might thing you are used to a much bigger one.

Do you love me?

You may want to ask this question to reaffirm your partner’s love for you. But if you keep asking the same question every time you are in bed with him, he can get irrigated.

Did you hear our baby cry?

This is one common problem among married couples. You and your partner are in the middle of a steamy and passionate night, and suddenly your baby starts crying. What a mood spoiler it could be.

My ex used to do this and that…

No man or woman likes to hear their partner talking about their ex. It is more irritating when you’re enjoying the moment and the topic comes up. Rather than referring to your ex’s abilities, you can communicate what you want in a more tactful way.

This is going to be my first time

Not all men want to be the first to conquer a virgin. Some men want a woman with a little more experience.

Can’t you just hold me

A slight peek of her cleavage or a quick rub of her thigh can make a man all charged up for the action. When he is all set to give his best performance and you just wants him to cuddle you, nothing is a bigger mood-kill than this.