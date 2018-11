If you find it difficult getting or keeping a firm enough erection to be able to have sex, or if it interferes with other sexual activity, on a regular basis, then you may have erectile dysfunction. Many of you must have experienced problems while your penis become hard. So, a persistent difficulty achieving and maintaining an erection while having sex can be termed as erectile dysfunction. You may suffer from erectile dysfunction due to nerve supply, hormones and blood flow. Furthermore, high blood pressure and cholesterol, diabetes, obesity and other factors can also lead to ED. So, you should talk to your doctor if you experience any erection problem. Apart from that you can also incorporate these magnificent nutrients in your diet and enhance your sex life. Do it today and just re-ignite your sex life!

Those flavonoids in dark chocolate can be beneficial for you

According to research, that awesome dark chocolate contains flavonoids which can help you to improve your blood circulation. You may suffer from erectile dysfunction due to poor blood circulation and hence, dark chocolate can come to your rescue here. Flavonoids are known as naturally-occurring antioxidants which can help you to help repair your cell damage. According to studies, flavonoids can help you to bring your numbers down and reduce your cholesterol which can be the cause of erectile dysfunction.

Those nitrates in green leafy vegetables can be beneficial

Since, leafy greens – spinach, celery and so on, are jam-packed with nitrates, you will be able to regulate your blood circulation. Nitrates are known as vasodilators, that means they open up blood vessels and can help you to increase your blood flow. Ta da, you will be able to have a good sex life.

Those antioxidants in watermelon can be beneficial for you

That amazing watermelon is loaded with antioxidants and can help you to boost your libido. The mighty watermelon is also abundant in phytonutrients which are antioxidants as well. Furthermore, they will also help you to relax your blood vessels which supply an erection. So, just try it today as it will be helpful for you!

Those proteins in pistachios can be beneficial for you

According to research, eating nuts like pistachios can improve your sexual problems which also include, including like ED, libido and so on. Also, the arginine in pistachios can help you to relax your blood vessels and enhance your blood circulation.