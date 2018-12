Over the time, we grow and things change and so do relationships. For a happy and a good relationship, you will have to invest time and take some efforts to make it run smoothly. Your relationship may hit that rough patch. But, it you who will have to get it back on right track. So, if you feel that your marriage is loveless and you are no longer attracted to your partner. Then, here we tell you how you can start loving your spouse once again.

You should be attentive

You will have to be attentive towards your spouse. If you are ignoring your partner then you are doing it all wrong. Today, due to the hectic schedule many people tend to neglect their partner, which is a strict no-no in a relationship. You should try and pay some attention to your spouse. You should make your spouse feel wanted. Since ignorance can take a toll on your relationship. You should take out some time from your busy schedule and spend some quality time with your better half. Your partner will like it. You can also plan a date or a vacation and try to rekindle your relationship. You should listen to what your partner wants’ to communicate.

You should show affection towards your partner

You should express your feelings towards your spouse. But, remember you should not let your feelings bottled up. You should appreciate your partner and admire them. This will help you to build a better bond. You should avoid settling scores. Do something special for your partner. Plan a surprise and this will make your partner feel loved.

You should be grateful to your partner

Just hug your partner and thank for all the things your better half has done for you. You can also make a list of things which your partner does and praise your partner. You should value your better half.

You can opt for digital detox

Yes, you have heard us right here! A digital detox can be a great option to unwind and re-ignite that passion in your relationship. When you are at home with your partner, make sure that you don’t access your phone. Also, say no to the television, laptop and other gadgets. Just have a wonderful with your partner as using gadgets can cause a distraction.

You can plan a trip

This solution will surely work! You can go to a place which is your partner’s favourite. Your partner will approve of this idea of yours. You will be able to focus on each other and can keep that intimacy intact. Also, you can try new activities with your partner, like going to a dance class or exercising together and so on. This way you can enjoy together and have fun.