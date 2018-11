You have recently liked someone, so much so that your heart is skipping a beat every time you are thinking about him or her. Congratulations! But stop right here if you are already dreaming of a relationship. You don’t need to hurry and grab your crush by the collar to pull him or her into a relationship. In fact, do the other way around for a promising one. Take a deep breath and let the love grow. Love takes time. Here are few signs that hint you are rushing into a relationship which you may better check from now to avoid complications later.

If you are judging the newcomer via texts: Not just judging, probably even checking in each other and over-analysing text messages sent by the person. It not only means you are having unreasonable expectations from this person, but it also does indicate you have no respect for your me time and you are constantly thinking about someone whom you barely know for just a few days, which is never appropriate for a relationship to grow.

If you are fresh out of a past relationship and looking for a replacement: In that case, just pause there for some time. If you are on a rebound and looking for love to fill your loneliness, this relationship won’t go anywhere. Psychologists say that people who have had a recent break up often look out for love and try to get closer to someone as they are unable to stay alone. Not your fault, it happens. But you got to be wiser this time. So, instead of focusing on the new venture, give some time to yourself and understand what you want. In case you want the new relationship to bloom, take it slow and nurture it.

If you are compromising your opinions and agreeing to everything that the other person says: This is where you need to retrospect. A healthy relationship is always mutual, and it can never be one sided anyway. In case you are always accepting everything what the other person says by jeopardising your opinions, it is time you stop doing that and be vocal about it.

If you are revealing everything about yourself: That’s a big no. How can you trust someone on the third date? Are you sure if he or she is worthy of sharing your joys and pains? Trust takes time to build and it is never that easy come and easy go. So, give time and do not be overtly vulnerable before the new person.

Frequent night overs at the start isn’t too good: Go out for dates, meet him/her, spend time but frequent night overs right at the beginning may not be too appropriate for the relationship. The charm of being with each other ends right there and you both won’t have anything else to look up to.