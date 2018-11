At some point in life, loss of libido (sex drive) is a common problem that affects men and women. Do you know that relationship issues, fatigue and stress can impact your sex drive? Some underlying problems like reduced hormone levels can also lower your libido. Furthermore, vaginal dryness, painful sex, erectile dysfunction and so on, can also lower your sex drive. Along with these things, there are few other things which can disturb your sex life. Here, we list out those things which can wreak your sex life. So, be cautious and try to enhance your sex life. Get going now!

Dehydration can lower your sex drive

Dehydration can not only give a tough time to your physical health. But, it can also affect your sexual health. Yes, we are not kidding here! Your vagina may tend to dry out, owing to which you will experience pain while having an intercourse. Thus, you will find it difficult to get an orgasm. Your body just doesn’t want sex, when you are dehydrated. So, you should see to it that you keep yourself hydrated.

Eating salty food can lower your sex drive

Excessive salt consumption is bad for you. Moreover, it can also affect your sex drive. It can lead to bloating and you will not end up feeling seductive. Yes, you have heard us here! Instead of eating salty foods, you can opt for healthy food items. Consume fruits, vegetables and so on, which can help you to improve your sex life and get that much-needed action between the sheets.

Lack of sleep can lower your sex drive

Get that peaceful good night’s sleep is essential. It can be beneficial for your physical, mental, emotional and sexual well-being. You will need a good night’s sleep to be able to perform sexually, as you age. You must be knowing that tiredness can kill your sexual appetite. So, it is necessary to hit the sack at the right time and catch on that sleep.

Lack of exercise can lower your libido

If you are physically active, you will be able to stimulate those feel-good hormones. Moreover, regular exercise can also help you to enhance your blood circulation. Lack of exercise will make you feel lethargic and can also kill that action between the sheets. Hence, this can take a toll on your sex life and you will not be able to take your bedroom romance to next level.