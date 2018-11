Public displays of affection (PDA) are those romantic acts in a relationship that you do with your partner in front of everyone. You do it in public because you want people to see it. Now that’s no harm till you know to stay within limits and keep it as display of affection only and not turn into public porn. Here are some tips that will help you do PDA without being distasteful.

Kissing in public is perfect till you know where to stop: Kissing is a beautiful gesture and is considered to be one of the best ways to go about with PDA. It is sweet and there’s nothing to mind much if both you and your partner are fine with cheek kisses or a kiss on the forehead. However, try to keep the tonguing at the most minimal.

Do not make people around uncomfortable: Do not get engrossed into PDA so much so that you completely forget about the people around. In case you notice that those around you are getting uncomfortable with your public display of affection, you must stop.

It should look good: When you are into PDA, ensure that it looks good because anything worth doing at all should be done well, according to experts.

Avoid doing it in front of the seniors: Generation gap is unavoidable and thereby it is wise to not do certain things in front of the elderlies and the seniors. They belong to another era after all and they may not be able to take a lot of things as we do including PDA. Try and avoid public display of affection before the seniors.

Be careful about the social media: Watch out the words you are using on social media. Do not let out too much of information about your personal life so that it may haunt you later in case your relationship fails for some reason.