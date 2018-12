Are you ignoring your partner? Have you stopped responding him in a positive way? Have those daily calls and messages become a chore for you? Do you often tend to spend more time with others then your partner? Beware! These could be the possible signs of breakup. Here, we tell you about the things which indicate that you may be headed for a breakup.

You have changed totally

Yes, with time, people do change. Sometimes people may change so much that their beliefs or ideals are not as similar as their partner. Having different likes, hobbies and interests can be fine. But, sometimes people tend to change so much that their beliefs are not at all compatible with their partner. This can create a rift in your relationship. You may tend to argue over things and eventually, things may fall apart.

You keep on arguing all the time

Earlier, you may be having a discussion with your partner. But, how do you tend to argue instead of discussing? Then, this can indicate that your relationship is in deep trouble. Do you tend to yell at each other and keep nagging all the time? This can take a toll on your relationship. It can snatch away your peace of mind. It can hamper your productivity. So, be careful and try to tackle this as soon as possible.

You will feel comfortable in the absence of your partner

Do you find it difficult to be who you are in front of your partner? Well, this can be an important sign of a breakup. Yes, you have heard us here, you will tend to feel better when your partner is not around. You will be happy and may do things which you like. But, if this is so then you should just speak to your partner.

You have no interaction at all

Communication is vital for any relationship. But, if you fail to communicate with your partner on a daily basis then you may be heading for a breakup. No relationship can survive without communication. You will have to communicate what you feel, open up to your partner and speak about the issues which bother you.

You may openly contempt each other

Remember this! If you are doing so then you will have to be very cautious as it may indicate that you are no longer interested in the relationship. You may tend to become aggressive while talking to your partner, you may find them annoying and you will end up yelling. So, in case you are also going through these problems in your relationship then you have to take some measures to get your relationship back on track.