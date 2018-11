If you are married then it will be obvious that you will need constant support from your spouse. You would expect your spouse to be there mentally and emotionally with you. Since, you will want to open up to your partner about your work, about your goals and so on. Along with that, there will be also some expectations attached to it. You may want your better half to do certain things which he may not be happy about. But, women, you will have to take it easy and be careful here. Being too much demanding can wreak your relationship. So, here are few things women should keep in mind.

Asking him to not to hang out with his buddies

Women, just mind this one. And, if you are doing so, avoid it. Your partner will need someone to whom he can talk to as much as you need your friends. He will not at all be happy, if you ask him to ditch his friends. Women, you will also not like that right? So, let him have his time with his pals. Let him enjoy his space, like you do with your girl gang. So, don’t be behind him all the time. Give him some time as well.

Asking him to give up what he likes

Stop doing these immediately, if you tell your partner at all. Your husband’s passion or interest must have attracted you right? Your partner may chose any hobby or if he is passionate about something. Help him to peruse his passion. You can spend some time with him discussing his ideas and goals. In case, you feel that your partner is ignoring you or his passion is coming in the way of your relationship then you can discuss it with him and find appropriate solution. After all, it is not easy to give up something you like.

Asking him to remember everything

Women, you might remember each and every minute detail about your relationship. But, on the contrary, your better half may not remember. In such situation, you should not get mad at him. It may be annoying for you. But, you should see to it that your anger doesn’t take a toll on your relationship. You might be aware that women tend to retain emotional memories better than men. Hence, our brains are wired differently. Don’t get disappointed. If you want him to remember an important event then you can feed that in his mobile or mark the date on the calendar. Moreover, don’t ask him to share all your interests as well. It can be difficult for him and you will have to understand it.