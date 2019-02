There are various factors such as obesity, stress and even environmental pollution that can affect your sperm count. However, various doctors also suggest that your lifestyle habits can also lead to reduced sperm concentration. Extra body weight, smoking or drinking alcohol, sedentary lifestyle, taking too much stress are few lifestyle habits which can reduce your sperm count.

Disclaimer: TheHealthSite.com does not guarantee any specific results as a result of the procedures mentioned here and the results may vary from person to person. The topics in these pages including text, graphics, videos and other material contained on this website are for informational purposes only and not to be substituted for professional medical advice.