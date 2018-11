Yoga can be helpful for your mind, body and for your reproductive organs too. Yes, you have heard it right! If you do yoga you will be able to spice up your sex life. According to a study, yoga can help you to improve your blood circulation and libido, due to which you will have a great time between the sheets. We are not kidding here! Doing these yoga poses will help you to boost your self-confidence, improve your flexibility and help you to stay energize and relax you. So, if you are feeling stressed out or anxious, and want to get into action then you should surely do these fantastic yoga poses.

You can opt for the bridge pose

If you do this then you will be able to improve your orgasms.

You should lie down on your back and then bend your knees. Then, place your feet hip-width apart and beneath your buttocks.

Inhale your hips toward the sky. You should interlace fingers beneath the hips.

You can opt for pigeon pose

Doing this can help you to de-stress and enhance your flexibility.

You left shin should be parallel to the top of your mat and draw your heels close to your groin.

Your right leg should be in the straight line behind you.

Then, you can lower down to forearms and rest head in arms onto your mat.

You can opt for the downward dog pose

Doing this can help you to tone your muscles, relax you and boost your self-esteem.