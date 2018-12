Contraceptives are lifesavers in the literal sense. Here’s how a condom works. It can prevent pregnancies and protect you against sexually transmitted diseases. But cases of condoms failures are dime a dozen. But rather than a manufacturing defect, the fault lies in the way these latex contraceptives are kept. Here are nine best and worst places to store a condom!

BEST PLACES FOR CONDOM STORAGE:

Do keep them in a cool, dark place

Any cool dark place is good for storing condoms. That way, they are safe from exposure to extreme temperatures, wind or nosy roommates.

Do keep them inside your backpack

The side compartments of your knapsack are best for storing condoms. They’d be protected from excessive friction and elemental exposure.

Do keep them inside a cloth purse

A breathable cloth purse works best for storing condoms. You can use an old sock, a Batwa or a fabric pouch. The best part is, that’s the last place anyone would go looking for a condom.

Do keep them in an airtight box

An airtight box is not just for storing snacks. You can also use them for storing condoms because it keeps them safe from exposure.

WORST PLACES FOR CONDOM STORAGE:

Don’t keep them in the wallet

It may seem like the best place to keep a condom, but constant handling of the wallet, and opening it and closing it a hundred times could affect the quality of the condom.

Don’t keep them in the car

Leaving condom packets in the glove compartment and on car seats may not be such a smart thing to do. The temperature inside the car soars when the windows are shut. Condoms may not be able to withstand the high temperature inside the car, deteriorating the quality of the contraceptive.

Don’t keep them in the refrigerator

Some people think that keeping the condoms in the fridge will increase its shelf life. But subjecting condoms to extreme temperatures like may damage the contraceptives.

Don’t keep them on the window

Keeping them on the windowsill along with your books and other knick-knacks will expose them to elements such as extreme sunlight and wind. Hope, you don’t need us to tell you by now why its wrong.

Don’t keep them in the back pocket

Sometimes, you forget that you have a condom in the back pocket and throw your jeans in the washing machine. The condom packet is tough enough to keep soapy detergent off, but the wringing action of the washing machine may cause micro-tears in the condom packet through which soap can seep in. This could end up causing chemical damage to the condom.