Onions are known as an aphrodisiac. They are widely used in many (almost every) Indian dishes to enhance taste and flavour. However, the hidden benefit of eating this root vegetable is that it improves your sexual life exponentially. Not just men but even women can benefit from eating onions and being at par with her partner when it comes to a sexual encounter. Here are seven health benefits of onions you should know about.

Here is how onions help to boost your sex life:

It improves sperm count: The antioxidants present in onions help to improve a man’s sperm count naturally. In fact, studies have shown that onion and ginger juice can help improve sperm count and libido. One tablespoon of onion juice when taken with one teaspoon of ginger juice thrice a day can improve sex drive. Here are seven foods that can improve libido naturally.

It improves stamina: A weak immune system can make you sluggish and fatigued and slow in the bed. But eating onions can help you overcome the problem. The phytochemicals present in onions in large amounts acts as a stimulant for Vitamin C, which in turn boosts the immune system. This helps to fight toxins and foreign elements in the body that can lead to various illness, diseases or low sexual stamina. Here are few more ways to boost your sexual stamina naturally.

It helps in better circulation: Onions are also a good source of sulphides which helps to control fluctuating cholesterol levels and treat high blood pressure. This improves cardiovascular health, boosts circulation sending blood to every extremity including your genitals and improving the sex drive. Here are five useful tips to last longer in the bed.

It elevates testosterone levels: According to animal research done at Tabriz University in Iran, fresh onion juice raises testosterone levels. Apart from this, it also boosts the health of the sexual organs in both men and women to help keep the spark alive. Here are eight easy ways to improve sperm count.

How to use onions

Eat them raw: Both red and green onions when added to your salads and eaten raw can help you deal with low sex drive.

Make onion juice: To make onion-ginger juice, put a medium sized onion in the juicer along with a small piece of ginger and gulp down the juice every day to improve your libido.

Have onion water: Well, you really didn’t know you can make a health drink with onion, right? Boil two or three onions in half a litre of water and drink it either in the morning or at night, just before the big act to get a surge of energy.

Use them in your curries: So, now you have more reasons to add more onions in your curries, not just to add flavour but to be an active player in bed too.

Image source: Shutterstock