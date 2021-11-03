Study Confirms Men Experience More Emotional Pain Than Women During Breakups

Men are as emotionally affected by relationship problems as women.

Contrary to the common belief, a study showed that men discuss heartbreak significantly more than women do.

Are men truly less emotionally invested in a relationship than women? Not really, say psychologists. In fact, men tend to experience emotional pain more than women during breakups, reveals a new study led by researchers at Lancaster University.

It is believed that women are more likely to identify relationship problems, consider therapy, and seek therapy than are men. Contrary to these common beliefs, the study showed that men discuss heartbreak online significantly more than did women and they were also more likely to seek relationship help than women.

Most common relationship problems identified

An international team of psychologists started the study as an attempt to identify the most common relationship problems experienced by people outside of clinical and counselling settings.

Charlotte Entwistle, lead author of the study, said that they also wanted to understand who experiences which problems more.

For the study, the team analyzed the demographic and psychological characteristics of more than 184,000 people who posted their relationship problems to an anonymous online forum. Based on the most common themes that came up across each post, they then created a map of the most common relationship problems. They found -

Communication problems were on top of the list, with nearly 1 in 5 people noting difficulty discussing problems, and 1 in 8 mentioning trust issues in their relationships.

Gender differences in relationships

Men are generally considered as being less emotionally available in relationships than women. The study has debunked this stereotype.

In the study, the researchers found that people talk more about the emotional pain caused by their relationship problems, rather than the problems themselves. The most common theme posted online was about "heartache" and it was comprised of words like regret, breakup, cry, and heartbroken.

Contrary to they had expected, the team found that men discuss heartbreak significantly more than did women. This suggest that the stereotype of men being less emotionally invested in relationships than women may not be accurate, the psychologists asserted.

Moreover, they found that men were more likely to seek relationship help than women in online settings.

Social stigmas holding back men from sharing their feelings

Dr Ryan Boyd, the lead researcher of the project, noted that when the traditional social stigmas against men for seeking help and sharing their emotions are removed, they seem just as invested in working through rough patches in their relationships as women.

The researchers believe that the study findings may be helpful in clinical settings in developing a more accurate picture of relationship problems, which can help couples better understand when and why things go wrong in a relationship, and potentially help them avoid the most common setbacks to romantic success.

Overall, the findings showed how common relationship problems are and that men are just as likely as women to seek relationship, which help may help to destigmatize help-seeking, the researchers noted.