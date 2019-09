Sperm produced in old age will be abnormal and not strong enough to swim towards the eggs. © Shutterstock

We all know that semen contains sperm. But what else does it contain? Why does it smell the way it does? Can you change the smell? What effects does it have on the body and the skin? These are some common queries that a boy and sometimes even an adult may have. This article will help you understand the differences between semen and sperm. This information is important if you are planning to go for sperm donation or other fertility tests.

Difference between sperm and semen

Sperm is a microscopic (capable of motion) male reproductive cell that enters into the female reproductive system during sexual intercourse. It combines with the egg cells of a woman to form a foetus. Sperm is just a part of semen. To help the sperm travel to its required destination, different male sex organs (tubes in the pelvis and prostate) release some fluids. When all these fluids combine with sperm, it is called semen.

Tubes into the pelvis releases fructose, a type of sugar, which provides sperm with the required energy to swim towards the female reproductive system. The prostate releases a fluid that contains different chemicals. This gives semen its water-like texture so that the sperm can travel freely. The exterior of semen is sticky, and glue-like because of the presence of all these chemicals. Semen is released from the tip of the penis when a man achieves his orgasm (sexual climax). During ejaculation, the urethra blocks the urinary track. This makes it easy for semen to travel.

Here are some other facts that you might not know about semen and sperm.

They contain nutrients

Sperm is a microscopic cell, but it still contains nutrients. But since the quantity is too small, we don’t count it. But semen has nutrients in enough quantity that it can be measured. It contains sodium, vitamin C, vitamin B12, potassium, fat, zinc and other ascorbic acids.

There is semen inside your body

The semen that comes out of the penis is not the entire amount produced by your body. Some remains in your body even after ejaculation. The sperm content in the average semen you release is around one teaspoon. But in the remaining semen in the body, there are around 15 million sperms.

Quality of sperm and semen changes with age

A man can release sperm and semen at any age. But the quality may change as a man age. Sperm produced in old age will be abnormal and not strong enough to swim towards the eggs. Moreover, the sex organs become weak with age and it may not function properly. This also affects the flow of semen.

Pre-ejaculation fluid is different

Pre-ejaculation fluid, also known as precum, does not contain any sperm. Even if it sometimes does, the sperm is weak, abnormal and poorly formed. Precum is basically a cleaner. It cleans the glands and provides natural lubrication to the penis.