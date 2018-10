When it comes to talking about the big O, we usually stop for a while reminiscing about those few seconds of pleasure that can shoot us up right to the hill top near the stars. Already feeling butterflies in tummy? Absolutely understandable. Orgasms are amazing and there’s nothing to remain hush-hush about it. Experts say orgasms can be sweet, gentle and big and in most cases, they give great pleasure between the sheets. Here we are with some of the mind-blowing facts about orgasm which you may have known but never really thought about. Know more about them and be wise in bed to get the most of it.

One orgasm a day keeps a doctor away: It must be bliss beyond any imagination in bed, but science says orgasms can act wonder in keeping you healthy. They boost your immunity and strengthen your heart and muscles. A study published by the British Medical Journal has shown that men aging 45 to 59 and having at least two orgasms a week are healthier compared to those who do not have so.

They are brain healers: Orgasms are great for your brain health and mind. In fact, it helps in keeping your mind young and contributes remarkably in age-proofing your brain. Have more and remain evergreen.

Orgasm in your female partner lasts more: In this case, women are luckier and feel more of it as orgasms in women last more than in men. Studies show that while average orgasm for a woman lasts for 20 to 25 seconds, men get to experience only for 10 to 15 seconds. So, women, rejoice.

You may sneeze after one: This may sound weird but is a proven fact. Although rare, you may get an uncontrollable bout of sneezing post-orgasm and in some cases just being turned on is enough to trigger it.

Women may get it during a workout or a child-birth: The big O is not just the harvest of a passionate sex but can also happen due to a workout or even while delivering babies for women, say experts.

Your female partner is more consistent when it comes to the big O: Women seems to be desperate with orgasm and they can go on and on. On the contrary, men need some time to rest between orgasms to recharge and refuel for their next one.