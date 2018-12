The feeling of excitement and mystery along with love can be termed as romance. doing something different and surprising can make you romantic. You can do many things to keep that spark in your relationship. You can watch a romantic movie together, sing songs from your favourite movie together, dance till you drop or even enact a scene from the movie which is close to your heart. You can make a collage of your romantic pictures, watch the sunrise together, write letters, go on a picnic, and so on. Doing all this can help you to strengthen your relationship and keep that intimacy intact. Get going now and do these activities right away!

You can eat together

Take some time out to cook and eat together. You should avoid watching television and distracting yourself while doing so. You can also cook the food of your partner’s choice and your partner will feel happy and touched by this expression of yours.

You can go to the bed early

Yes, you have heard us here! Doing so can help you to enhance your relationship.

You can revisit your old memories

You can watch the videos or take a look at the pictures and bond better over it. Relive those wonderful memories. Think about the wonderful time which you both have shared together. This will help your partner and you to spend a good time with each other.

You can go camping

Try this one. It will help you to de-stress and also help you to stay connected to each other. Chose a safe place for camping. See to it that you have all the safety equipment with you and take the necessary precautions. You will surely enjoy each other’s company.

Take your partner for a ride

Going for a long drive or visiting an adventure park can be a good option here. You should get that adrenaline rush and be able to stimulate those feel-good hormones. Try opting for a roller-coaster ride, go kayaking, scuba diving. Try your hand at activities which are fun and can help you to relax and calm down. This will also help you t rejuvenate.