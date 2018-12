You will need to have time, commitment, forgiveness and will have to take efforts to enhance your relationship. Since a good relationship doesn’t happen overnight. You will have to work on it. Falling in love can be easy but to rekindle the romance from time to time and cultivate the mature and trusting love, is challenging, Many relationships tend to fall apart due to the lack of trust, understanding and communication. What makes your partner feel loved can help to resolve conflict and restore your romance. So, here are few things which you should opt for and these hacks will surely help you to survive the first year of your relationship.

You should go on dates frequently

Don’t avoid going on those romantic and meaningful dates just because you are in a relationship now. You should keep your relationship fresh and that intimacy intact. You both should take an active participation in planning the date. You can go to an amusement park, if you both are adventurous, you can plan a vacation or can go for a movie. This will help you to stay connected and will also pave a way for a happy relationship. But make sure that you do so and nurture your relationship.

You should stop picking fights

This is one of the most serious mistakes most couples end up committing. Stop screaming on top of your voice. Don’t fight over things which are petty. Avoid arguing unnecessarily. Doing so can ruin your relationship.

You should spend time with your buddies

You are in a relationship that doesn’t mean you give up everything. Your social life as well. You should try and plan parties or hang out with your pals. If you are glued to your partner 24/7 then it’s a strict no-no. Don’t behave like you both are obsessed with each other.

You should try different things

You both can join a dance or a yoga class. You can opt for learning instruments. This will help you to reignite your relationship and enhance it further. This can help you to perk-up and stimulate those happy hormones.

Don’t bitch about your partner’s faults

Are you bitching about your partner to your friends? Then, you are doing it all wrong! Because you will also not like if your partner does that right? Stop talking behind your partner’s back. This will show a lack of trust.

Don’t play a detective

Yes, many people end doing it and this tends to destroy their relationship. So, avoid stalking your partner on social media or doubting your partner. Even if he/she has left mobile with you. Try to stay positive and build a stronger relationship. We guarantee these tips will surely help you.