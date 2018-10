If you are diagnosed with any kind of heart condition – blockages, angina or other cardiovascular diseases that can take a toll on your overall blood circulation and make your heart work even harder. Thinking about sex at this time can lead to anxiety and build up some amount of fear. People who are diagnosed with a heart condition or undergo a treatment for the same are usually advised to resume sexual activity about one week after treatment. Cardiac rehabilitation and regular physical activity may reduce the risk from sexual activity, but talk to your doctor before resuming sexual activity in all cases. But if you want to avoid sex due to fear that your heart condition might lead to a cardiac arrest or heart failure rest assured it won’t. The risk is very small.

In 2015, the Journal of the American College of Cardiology published a research concerning sex and heart attack risk. A group of German scientists worked with 536 people who had had a heart attack and followed their health progress for ten years. It was concluded that sexual activity was an unlikely trigger for a heart attack. Less than 1% of the patients had sex less than an hour before their heart attack. And almost 80% didn’t have sex within the previous 24 hours. During the ten year follow-up period, there were 100 “cardiovascular events” (such as a heart attack or death from heart disease) among the patients. However, these events were not linked to sex, the researchers wrote.

However, there are times when the doctor might ask you to limit sexual activity when you have a heart condition – especially if you have uncontrolled high blood pressure, had an advanced heart failure or recent heart attack, suffer from arrhythmia or have weak heart muscles, then wait for the doctor’s approval. Stop your activity if you feel any kind of chest pain while in action.

Talk to your doctor to improve your sexual life along with the pre-existing heart condition. Don’t try to self-medicate like take medications for erectile dysfunction or hormone pills. As these medications if not taken under proper supervision can backfire. Remember, even if you are limited in sexual action due to your heart condition you can still enjoy intimacy with your partner by kissing, hugging, touching and caressing.