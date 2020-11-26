Approximately once every minute and 40 seconds a child or young person under the age of 20 were infected with HIV last year the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said on Wednesday. Prevention efforts and treatment for children remain some of the lowest amongst key affected populations and in 2019 a little less than half of the children worldwide did not have access to life-saving treatment UNICEF said in a new report. Nearly 320000 children and adolescents were newly infected with HIV and 110000 children died of AIDS last year the Xinhua news agency reported. CHILDREN GETTING INFECTED AT ALARMING RATES