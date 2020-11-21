Sexually transmitted diseases which are also known as STDs are infections that can be transmitted through sexual contact with an infected individual. How are they transmitted? Well, STDs can be transmitted during vaginal or other types of sexual intercourse including oral and anal sex, but some are acquired simply by skin-to-skin contact. Scary isn’t it? We get it. STDs can’t be treated completely using home remedies, however, they can be under control if you try some of the effective home remedies. Also Read - Sexually transmitted infections spike during lockdown

HIV/AIDS, chlamydia, genital herpes, genital warts, gonorrhea, some forms of hepatitis, syphilis, and trichomoniasis are some of the commonly found STDs.

What Causes Sexually Transmitted Diseases Or STDs?

Sexually transmitted diseases or STDs can be caused by over 20 different types of organisms, such as –

Viruses such as HIV, hepatitis B, herpes simplex, and human papillomavirus (HPV)

Bacteria such as gonorrhea, chlamydia, and syphilis

Parasites like Trichomonas

What Are The Symptoms Of Sexually Transmitted Diseases?

Some STDs have only mild symptoms or no symptoms at all. Symptoms vary for each infection, but they can include:

Discharge that is unusual or bad-smelling from the penis or vagina

Lesions, sores, or bumps on or near the genitals and rectum

Lesions or sores in and around the mouth

Vaginal bleeding that is not typical

Pelvic pain

Pelvic inflammatory disease

Pain and burning when urinating

Painful intercourse or sexual activity

Unusual pain in the lower abdomen

Fever

Rashes

Genital itching

Genital pain or pain in the butt, hips, or legs

Flu-like symptoms

Swollen lymph nodes

Home Remedies To Treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases Or STDs

Your doctor may prescribe antibiotics to treat STDs. But several natural remedies have been used for centuries to treat these STDs. Let’s see some of them which can effectively reduce the symptoms of these STDs and help you fight the odds that may come with it.

GARLIC

Garlic has a number of proven health benefits and has been a popular home remedy for centuries. Because of its antibacterial properties, garlic is used as a common home remedy for bacterial infections that lead to STDs.

GOLDENSEAL

Goldenseal plant, also known as berberine or Hydrastis Canadensis L., is known for its antimicrobial properties. According to the studies, it can treat a number of conditions, including upper respiratory infections, canker sores. There are even some claims that goldenseal might treat STIs, including gonorrhea and chlamydia.

You can get goldenseal in capsule form for ingestion and also as creams for topical use. Before taking the capsule, consult a doctor or trained herbalist for the right dosage.

TURMERIC

Turmeric has been shown to provide numerous health benefits. Curcumin, a plant chemical in turmeric, has powerful anti-inflammatory properties. All you need to do is to consume raw and organic turmeric on an empty stomach – this will kill all the bacteria surviving in your body.

APPLE CIDER VINEGAR

Apple cider vinegar has several health benefits. It is also known as one of the best natural remedies for STDs. Apple cider vinegar can be taken orally or applied topically as a solution. The antibacterial properties of apple cider vinegar may help you, but be careful it’s also highly acidic, which can irritate the delicate tissues of your genitals.

Some other natural treatments that can be useful in the treatment of sexually transmitted infections include colloidal silver and honey! Colloidal silver can help reduce inflammation and promote healing of syphilitic lesions, and honey contains an enzyme (glucose oxidase) that helps kill bacteria.

A well-balanced nutrient-dense diet is recommended in all cases to ensure optimal health and strong immunity. A diet low in trans and saturated fats, sugar, and refined foods are important.

NOTE: Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) are highly contagious and serious health conditions. If you see any of the above-mentioned symptoms, visit the doctor immediately for proper medication as early as possible. Also, the above-mentioned home remedies are all from nature but if you are planning to include them in your daily life, do inform your doctor about it. Stay safe, stay healthy!