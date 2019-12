Physical therapy can clear up the blockages in the fallopian tubes and increase the chances of implantation on the uterine walls. ©Shutterstock

Pain and discomfort during any sexual activity is a problem that many women and even men complain about. This may be due to many reasons. One reason may be pelvic floor muscle weakness or shortening, pudendal neuralgia, decreased blood flow, joint (pelvic bones, coccyx, sacrum, lumbar spine) dysfunction and hormonal changes. But physical therapy can take care of these problems. Muscle re-education, joint mobilizations, neural mobilizations, soft tissue mobilisation for better circulation and therapeutic exercises can help solve your sexual problems. Pelvic floor disorders because of neuromusculoskeletal reasons affect many men, women and children. This can lead to sexual dysfunction issues. Physical therapy is a non-invasive option to address this issue.

So if you have kind of exhausted almost all other options to correct sexual dysfunction issues, maybe it is time for you to seriously consider going in for physical therapy. In fact, a study seen in the Alternative Therapies in Health and Medicine says that physical therapy may be the new hope for couples suffering from a variety of sexual woes. Researchers say that it can also solve problems related to painful sex and infertility.

Everybody knows that the impact that infertility can have on your self-esteem is enormous. It can also affect your relationship with your partner. According to the National Survey of Family Growth (2006-2010) carried out by the CDC, 11. 9 percent women struggle with fertility issues, out of which 7.4 million women try crazy invasive fertilization treatments every year.

Painful Sex & Physical Therapy

Dr Nicole Williams, gynecologic surgeon and founder of The Gynecology Institute of Chicago, says, “Approximately one third of women will suffer from dyspareunia (pain with sex) during their lifetime, and unfortunately many OB/GYN’s are at a complete loss to decrease their patient’s suffering.”

This pain can be due to an injury, infection, trauma, inflammation, uterine fibroids, endometriosis and even everyday lower back pain. Kosta Kokolis, a licensed physical therapist, and fitness expert from New York says, “Besides the undesirable pain, these problems can also cause infertility by blocking normal movement of sperm and egg in the fallopian tubes. Conditions such as adhesions (scar tissue), compression of the tube by neighboring tissue, muscle tightness and misalignment are all very real threats that can be associated with intercourse pain and cause infertility.”

On asked about explaining how physical therapy can help treat this problem Kokolis adds, “Manual therapy techniques in physical therapy help ease the pain by breaking up scar tissue, relaxing muscles, and restoring symmetry. Likewise osteopathic techniques and myofascial release, along with specific therapeutic exercises, have been shown to decrease pain, and increase overall mobility and function in the pelvic area. From a psychological perspective, the alleviating of pain lessens the psychological burden associated with intercourse, and in turn promotes the willingness to have, and find pleasure in, sex.”

Infertility & Physical Therapy

Dr Williams adds that by relieving the pain associated with sex, physical therapy can improve sexual gratification, which may increase the chances of pregnancy. Kokolis has a more science-backed explanation to the same.

“Physical therapy can clear up the blockages in the fallopian tubes and increase the chances of implantation on the uterine walls. The theory is that if you can improve movement restrictions, you can improve the overall functioning of the internal organs, including the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and uterus,” he says. Physical therapy can actually work hand-in-hand with other types of fertility treatments and improve your chances of getting pregnant.

To conclude, we would like to say that, if you’ve tried everything and yet are struggling to get pregnant then physical therapy may be worth giving a shot. Talk to your OB/GYN about it on your next visit.

Text sourced from zliving.com