Sexual dysfunction is a very common problem. Around 43 per cent women and 31 per cent men globally suffer from this condition, says a study published in the journal Current Psychiatry Reports. This term is used to refer to problems that cause sexual dissatisfaction. These problems include desire disorder, having difficulty getting aroused, problems reaching an orgasm and experiencing pain during sexual intercourse. It can affect anyone regardless of their age and sex. But, it is more prevalent in people aged 40. However, sexual dysfunction hits men and women in different ways. Here is all you need to know about this condition.

SEXUAL DYSFUNCTION IN MEN

Sexual dysfunction in men can be a result of a physical or psychological problem. The former may include diabetes, neurological disorders, liver failure, drug abuse, taking anti-depressant drugs, alcoholism, etc. However, the latter may include stress, anxiety, relationship problem, depression, past sexual trauma, feelings of guilt and so on. Here are the common sexual dysfunctions that men face.

Erectile dysfunction

Also known as impotence, erectile dysfunction is the inability to either attain or maintain an erection, which is essential for intercourse. Notably, erection is a sign of sexual arousal, that involves your brain, emotions, hormones and blood vessels. A problem with any of these factors can lead to erectile dysfunction. Certain conditions like obesity, hypertension, sleep disorders, smoking, heart disease, Parkinson’s disease, alcoholism, depression and stress can lead to this. If not treated on time, it may lead to relationship problems, inability to make your partner pregnant and chronic stress.

Managing the condition: As far as its treatment or management is concerned, your doctor may prescribe certain medications that stimulate blood flow to your penis. Massage therapy, acupuncture and pelvic floor muscle exercises can also help. Additionally, you have to take care of your lifestyle habits. Exercise regularly, eat a balanced diet and avoid alcohol and smoking.

Ejaculation problems

A man may face either premature or delayed ejaculation. The former is one of the most common complaints that men have about their sexual performance. In this condition, a man ejaculates sooner than his partner would like. Some of the causes behind this include nerve damage, medications, diabetes, etc. The latter is a condition in which it takes an extended period of sexual stimulation for men to reach sexual climax and release semen. The underlying causes behind this condition are stress, poor body image, urinary tract infection, alcoholism, etc.

Managing the condition: You can get rid of this problem with regular pelvic floor exercises. Also, you can try behavioural techniques like masturbating an hour or two before intercourse, avoiding intercourse for some time or focusing on other types of sexual play. Certain medications can also help here.

Low libido

A decrease in sex drive is another sexual dysfunction problem. A low libido can cause tension in your relationship and cast doubts in your partner’s mind regarding your loyalty. Testosterone level, medications, chronic illness, stress, unhealthy lifestyle choices and sleep disorders can contribute to this condition.

Testosterone is the male hormone essential for sex drive. If its level drops below 300 to 350 ng/dL, your libido will drastically come down. Drugs like beta-blockers, anti-depressants, anti-psychotics, benzodiazepines and anti-convulsants can aggravate the problem. Depression is also one of the most leading factors behind a low libido. Chronic illnesses can interfere with your body’s hormonal, neurological and vascular functions, which are essential for the male sex drive. Insufficient sleep can aggravate this condition. If you are skimping on sleep, your body produces the stress hormone cortisol, which brings down the testosterone level.

Managing the condition: Management or treatment of a low sex drive depends on its underlying cause. If it is low testosterone levels, you can go for regular exercises. You can also include libido-boosting foods like salmon, eggs and nuts in you daily diet. In case stress is the cause, you can try yoga and focus on a diet based on whole foods. Also, try to sleep for seven to nine hours every night.

SEXUAL DYSFUNCTION IN WOMEN

Most women experience problems regarding their sexual function at some point in their life. Others have difficulties throughout their lives. Female sexual dysfunction can occur at any age. Here are the common sexual dysfunctions that women face.

Vaginal dryness

The oestrogen hormone keeps the vagina lubricated and a drop in its level can lead to vaginal dryness. Though it can happen at any age, one commonly experiences it after menopause, childbirth, radiation therapy, surgical removal of ovaries or due to the use of anti-oestrogen medications. Some of the other factors that may cause vaginal dryness include allergy, anti-depressants, douching and lack of enough foreplay before sex.

Managing the condition: Your doctor may prescribe topical oestrogen therapy, which includes medications for direct application to the vaginal area. For this purpose, a vaginal ring may be inserted inside your vagina where it will release oestrogen continuously. Vaginal creams and vaginal tablets, that are inserted in the vagina, also help. You can also include oestrogen-boosting foods like soy, nuts, seeds, etc. in your daily diet.

Orgasmic dysfunction

It is a condition that refers to difficulty in reaching orgasm even after being sexually aroused and having enough sexual stimulation. This could be due to various physical, emotional or psychological factors. Old age, diabetes, depression, poor self-esteem, history of sexual abuse, etc. can contribute to this condition.

Managing the condition: Sex therapy and treating the underlying cause of the condition can help a woman to overcome this problem. Oestrogen hormone therapy can also help.

Pain during sex

Medically, painful intercourse is known as dyspareunia. You may feel pain before, during or after having sex. There can be various reasons for this. Some of them include insufficient lubrication, trauma, skin disorder, congenital abnormality, stress and anxiety.

Managing the condition: If you are facing this problem just after the delivery of your child, your doctor will advise you to wait for some time before indulging in any sexual activity. In case, the cause behind this is oestrogen level, contact your doctor. He will prescribe drugs that can increase levels of oestrogen in your body. And, if medical conditions like involuntary vaginal muscle contractions and genital lesions are the causes, you need medical help.