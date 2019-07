Sex addiction is a term we are all familiar with. However, not many of us are aware of sex anorexia. Sex is term that interests almost everyone. You must have even heard of people with sex addiction. This loss of appetite for sex is what is known as sexual anorexia. People with this condition fear and avoid having sex or even slight intimacy with their partners or anyone else. Also known as inhibited sexual desire and sexual aversion, sexual anorexia is characterized by body distortion, rigid and judgmental attitude about sex, self-destructive behavior to avoid sex, feeling of shame or guilt after having sex etc.

Sexual anorexia vs. sexual addiction

There is not much difference between the associated feelings of sexual anorexia and sexual addiction. Both the conditions stem from similar fears and despair. Sex addicts try to control their fears by going overboard on sex and sex anorexics try to overcome them by staying away from sex.

What leads to sexual anorexia?

Both physical and emotional problems have the potential to cause sexual anorexia. Hormone imbalance is one of them. Hormones play a significant role in the many bodily functions. So, overproduction of these chemicals or underproduction can have major side-effects in our physiological functions including sex life. Same is the case here. In men, a decline in the level of testosterone can impact their libido. In women, on the other hand, a decline in the levels of the hormone oestrogen and progesterone can potentially cause a loss of sexual drive. From stress to alcohol consumption and accumulation of toxins in the body, there can be many reasons behind this problem. Some of the other physical problems leading to sexual anorexia include recent childbirth, breastfeeding, use of medication, exhaustion, etc.

A history of sexual abuse can also make a person feel averse towards sex. Rape survivors are most likely to experience sex anorexia. The desire for isolation and rejection of the very idea of physical connection with someone are reflective of a deep-rooted fear. This fear is the main cause behind sex anorexia.

Apart from fear, there could be other reasons as well, behind sex anorexia. Religiously orthodox upbringing, certain physical disorders, body issues, communication problems, relationship issues, etc. can also play a significant role in aversion towards sex. In some cases, getting intimate with someone on a daily basis creates a sense of loss of control over one’s own body. In that case, sex deprivation helps them create an illusion of self-control. Sex addicts also sometimes get into a forced phase of sex anorexia control their compulsive behaviour.

Diagnosis of sexual anorexia

There is no specific test to confirm sex anorexia. It is, in fact difficult to diagnose this condition. If you think you may be suffering from this problem, you can talk to a doctor, counsellor or psychiatrist. Your doctor may perform a blood test to know if there is a disturbance in the levels of sex hormones in your body. This is because imbalance in sex hormones can potentially interfere with your libido. Your counsellor will ask you about your sexual history or that of an abuse, if any.

Line of treatment

Treatment of sexual anorexia depends on the underlining cause behind it. If the culprit is imbalance in hormones, hormone therapy can be helpful. This treatment option is good for men suffering from sexual anorexia due to erectile dysfunction, a condition associated with low testosterone or estrogen levels. It may be applicable to women also who have hit menopause. This is because they experience low libido due to decreased levels of the female hormone oestrogen.

However, if the cause behind sexual anorexia is something emotional, communication therapy may help. For example, if the underlining factor is some relationship problem between partners, effective communication and conflict resolution can help address the problem. Couple counseling, relationship training, or sessions with a sex therapist may also be helpful. However, if the reason is a past experience of sexual abuse, a professional sex therapist may assist you.

Lifestyle habits to boost your libido

Did you know that your lifestyle habits can reduce your desire of having sex? Well, this is true. But you don’t need to worry at all. Here, we tell you about some easy hacks to give you the much-needed boost to your libido.

Indulge in daily exercise

Doing aerobic exercise and strength training on a daily basis can potentially increase your stamina, lift your mood and boost your sexual desire.

Manage stress

Stress is one of the main reasons behind low libido. Tackle it effectively by doing yoga, focusing on breathing techniques and eating healthy and natural foods.

Communicate with your partner

Communication is the key to better sex. Yes, this is absolutely true. Communicating in an open, honest way will help you build a stronger emotional connection to your partner, thus leading to better sex. It is important to talk about your likes and dislikes for better sexual intimacy.

Quit smoking

Smoking is a bad habit and detrimental to your physical and sexual health. The nicotine present in it is known to cause an imbalance in the level of hormones in your body, a factor already associated with low libido. Ditching this habit may help give your sex drive a boost and improve your overall health.

Include healthy fats in your daily diet

Omega-3 fatty acids are known to be the building blocks of sex hormones. They can potentially fight plaque build-up in the arteries and help in better blood circulation, which enhances your sensations. Additionally, omega-3 fatty acids can improve your sexual response by raising the levels of the brain dopamine. Notably, increased dopamine level acts as a trigger for arousal. Some of the good food sources of these fatty acids include salmon, avocado, nuts, seeds, and olive oil.