Having sex after an exhausting workout session is probably not even the last thing on your mind. But what if we tell you that a steamy session on bed post your exercise can actually amp up your pleasure quotient? Yes, you heard us right. One of the reasons behind this is the fact that workouts increase blood flow to different parts of your body including genitals. Moreover, there is a surge of hormones after exercising. Add to this the fact that your stress levels go down after you work out. All these factors combine together to give you a much better experience on bed. Here, we tell you how getting into the act of sex right after your workout boosts your libido and revs up your pleasure quotient.

YOUR LUBRICATION IS ENHANCED

After you work out, your blood circulation amps up increasing the blood flow to your genitals. This boosts the vaginal lubrication of a woman, intensifying her sexual response. In a research conducted at the University of Texas, researchers mentioned that 20 minutes of intense exercise had a significant positive impact on the vaginal pulse amplitude, a way to measure the change in pressure inside the blood vessels linked to every heartbeat.

YOUR ORGASM IS HEIGHTENED

Any form of exercise, be it yoga, strength training, Pilates or Kegel, exercise wards off stress by releasing a happy hormone named endorphin. A happier you means a better orgasm. According to a 2015 Turkish study, women who performed Kegel exercises reported to have better orgasm as compared to those who did not do any work out. Experts are of the opinion that by working on your pelvic floor muscles, Kegel exercises relax your vaginal muscles, increasing elasticity. This helps you reach orgasm easily.

YOUR TESTOSTERONE LEVELS GO UP

Weight lifting workouts increase the levels of the sex hormone testosterone in men. In a study published in the journal Archives of Sexual Behaviour, theresearchers mentioned that men who participated in intense workout for 60 minutes/day for 3-5 days/week reported significantly high levels of sexual desire. According to experts the best time to utilise this surge of testosterone in your body is within 30 minutes of your workout. For women, a study that featured in the 2008 edition of the Journal of Sexual Medicine revealed that an intense short burst of exercises (20 minutes) can have a positive impact on the libido.

YOUR HUNGER HORMONE DOES THE TRICK

Have you noticed that exercise makes you hungry? This is because it increases the level of your hunger hormone ghrelin. A research conducted at the University of Wyoming instructed the study volunteers (all women)to run or walk and sit quietly for an hour on alternate days. After these activities, they were sent for blood tests to check the levels of certain hormones. The level of ghrelin was found to be quite high. This hormone can give you some bed benefits as well. In a study published in the journal Addiction Biology, the researchers noted that ghrelin can increase your sex drive. However, make sure that you’re not too hungry as it could spill water on your plans to enjoy a pleasurable time with your partner. In case you can’t control a grumbling tummy, it is recommended that you drink your protein shake on your way home before getting into the act.

YOUR PARTNER WILL FEEL MORE ATTRACTED TOWARDS YOU

Higher levels of testosterone in your sweat after a workout session will make your partner feel more attracted towards you. In a study conducted at the University of Southern California, the researchers revealed that women who were at the peak of their fertility during their menstrual cycle preferred the smell of men with higher testosterone levels and rejected those who had elevated levels of cortisol in their smell. Smart tip: Start exercising together. It will not only increase your bond with your significant other but will also give you a chance to start foreplay as you make the moves together.

OTHER BENEFITS OF A POST-WORKOUT SEX SESSION

Apart from revving up your libido, having sex after your exercise session can also come with other perks.

Wards off the side-effects of anti-depressants

Are you on antidepressants? While these drugs help you keep your mood in check, they can also cause give you side effects, one of them being low libido. However, you can overcome this problem by exercising just before you are about to get into the act with your partner. According to a study published in the journal Depression and Anxiety, which accounted for 52 female participants, exercising immediately before engaging in sexual activity helped them enhance their sexual desire.

Your muscles won’t be sore

Did you know that engaging in sexual activity with your partner can help you get rid of muscle soreness and migraine attacks? Yes, a study featured in the journal Cephalalgia revealed that getting into the act helped 60 per cent of the 800 migraine patients who participated in the research to manage their attacks in a better way. Post your workout, the release of dopamine, oxytocin and endorphins (hormones that are essential to increase your sexual desire) can block pain receptors and relieve muscle soreness.