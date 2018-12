Bored of your usual sex routine? You must try giving each other sex massages. Sex massages will not just arouse you but also relax and calm you down. To do a sex massage, all you need are some good essential oils that have libido increasing properties. Here are some you can use:

Camphor oil: Camphor oil will enhance your libido by stimulating hormones that arouse sexual desire and urge. Camphor oil is also known to help with erectile dysfunction as it helps stimulate blood flow to the genital areas.

Rose oil: One of the best oils for relieving stress, studies have shown that rose oil can also help alleviate symptoms of depression and anxiety. Researchers found that it also helps in improving men’s libido and helps treat sexual dysfunction . You could also use rose oil on your pulse points or use a diffuser in your room to set the mood.

Jasmine oil: jasmine oil is not just pleasant smelling, some studies suggest massaging the penis with jasmine oil to get better erections.

Fennel seed oil: There are many benefits of fennel seeds – they help increase milk secretion, reduce cramps caused by menstruation and also increase the libido in men and women.

Steps to give a sex massage:

Have your partner lie face-down on a towel and dim the lights. Squeeze some essential oil onto your palms and rub your palms together to warm the oil.

Start with the shoulders and then move on to the base of the neck and down to the arms. Then return your hands to her neck and slowly work your way down to the back making smooth circular motions. Massage with the heels of your hands at the side of her spine.

Then move on to the buttocks and gradually the thighs and calves and caress them with your fingers. Gently massage the knee cap too.