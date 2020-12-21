Low libido is a common problem that affects many people. But low sex drive could be an indication of an underlying disease. Here’s what you need to know.

Low libido is not something people openly discuss with their doctors. Many people don't talk about it either because they are embarrassed or think it is normal to have a low sex drive. While ageing is one factor that might affect your libido, there are many other underlying conditions that could be the reason behind your low sex drive. Here are some of the reasons why you might not be able to get it on and rather sleep with your back turned towards your partner.

#Fatigue And Stress

It might sound cliché to see 'tiredness' on the list, but it can have a negative effect on your sex life. According to a study conducted by the National Sleep Foundation, about 1 in every 4 married Americans claim that they are too tired to have sex. Higher cortisol levels can also interfere with sexual arousal and even stress may have the same effect on your libido.

#Hormonal Imbalance

When your hormones are out of whack, it can leave you with low sex drive. So, keep your estrogen, progesterone or testosterone levels in check to avoid feeling uninterested whenever the word 'sex' is mentioned in a conversation. Consult your doctor to know what to eat to balance your hormones.

#Chronic Illness

Sex is least likely to be on your list of things when an underlying illness is making you weak or taking a toll on your health. Certain chronic diseases like type-2 diabetes, obesity, hypertension, high cholesterol, lung or kidney disease can cause low libido. If you notice any symptoms of a chronic illness, consult a physician to know for sure.

#Sleep Problems

Decreased sexual activity and low libido could be due to sleep problems. Sleep deprivation or insomnia can lead to low energy levels, tiredness, and sleepiness, which in turn, can affect libido and decrease your interest in sex.

#Alcohol

Drinking too much alcohol can affect libido and affect your sex life. While some people believe that alcohol helps with sexual arousal and desire, studies have shown that it can decrease your sex drive over time. A study published in the Indian Journal of Psychiatry found that sexual dysfunction in male subjects due to alcohol dependency.

#Lack Of Exercise

As it turns out, exercise plays an important role in your sex life as well. Studies have found that too much or too little exercise can lead to low sex drive in men. Getting moderate regular exercise may reduce your risk of chronic conditions and decreased libido.

#Unhealthy Diet

Does your dinner usually include a lot of fried and salty foods, and makes you bloated? Do you not drink enough water? Eating an unhealthy diet and being dehydrated can destroy your urge to get it on. It can lead to low testosterone levels in men and vaginal dryness in women, which can then affect their sex drive.

#Certain Medications

Medicines like blood pressure medications, painkillers, and antidepressants can also cause low libido and erectile dysfunction in some people. Talking to your doctor may help you to know which medicine is affecting your sex drive.