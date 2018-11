When it comes to dealing with sexual problems, it is best to go natural. Yoga can help you deal with many of your sexual woes. All you need to do is perform these yoga asanas regularly to super boost your libido!

Marjariasana or the cat pose: This is great for strengthening kegel muscles that contract during orgasm. It also helps relieve stress, a major deterrent for many women!

To do this pose: Be on your hands and your knees with your legs below your pelvis and your hands below your shoulders. Your eyes should look at the floor. Exhale and round your spine towards the ceiling. Do not raise your hips. Lower your head at the neck gently (leave it loose) for about 5 counts. You should feel a stretch in your back. Inhale and come back to the starting position. Bend your back in the opposite direction with your stomach towards the floor. Point your head upwards. You will feel a stretch in your spine. Hold this position for a few counts, and come back to the starting position.

Badhakonasana or the bound angle pose: This increases blood circulation in your groin area and also opens up your hips and makes you more flexible.

To do this pose: Sit down with your legs stretched out in front of you. Keep your spine erect and bend your legs at the knees for your soles to face each other.

Pull your legs in with your hands so that your heels touch each other and they are as close to your pelvis as possible. While holding your legs at the ankles, move your thighs up and down. Do this as many times as you can.

Halasana or the plough pose: Halasana not only makes you more flexible, but it also increases your sexual vigour and stamina.

To do this pose: Lie on your back with your feet flat on the floor. Place your arms by your side and bend your knees so that your feet are flat on the floor. Raise your legs from the hips. Place your hands on your hips as you raise it and use them as support. Bend your legs at the hips and try to touch the floor behind your head with your toes and straighten your hands so they are flat on the floor. Exhale while you go up. Come down gradually.