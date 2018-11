Aphrodisiacs are particularly useful for those suffering from sexual problems like sexual dysfunction, an inability to achieve a normal sexual intercourse, including premature ejaculation, retrograded, retarded or inhibited ejaculation, erectile dysfunction, arousal difficulties (reduced libido), compulsive sexual behaviour and orgasmic disorder. An aphrodisiac is an agent (food or drug) that arouses sexual desire. The hunt for natural supplement from medicinal plants is being intensified mainly because of its fewer side effects. Here are some aphrodisiac plants that can help up your sexual drive:

Saffron: In traditional medicine, saffron is recommended as an aphrodisiac agent. Studies have shown that one of the active constituents in saffron, crocin, positively impacts sexual behaviour and improves erection and sexual desire.

Safed musli: This has been used to treat impotency, sterility, and enhance male potency. Safed musli has testosterone-like effects.

Nutmeg: Nutmeg has been mentioned in Unani medicine to be of value in the management of male sexual disorders. In a study by Tajuddin et al., it was found that administration of 50% ethanolic extract of a single dose of Nutmeg and Clove, and Penegra resulted in the increase in the mating performance of the mice.

Date palm: Date palm pollen (DPP) is used in the traditional medicine for male infertility. Consumption of DPP suspensions improve sperm count, motility, morphology, and DNA quality with a concomitant increase in the weights of testis and epididymis. The date palm contains estradiol and flavonoid components that have positive effects on the sperm quality.

Thai ginseng: Thai ginseng has been traditionally used to enhance male sexual function. Its alcohol extract is known to increase blood flow to the testis without affecting the heart rate and mean arterial blood pressure.

