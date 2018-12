Looking for powerful aphrodisiacs to up your sexual performance? Plagued by erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation, infertility and other sexual health problems? It’s time you include some superfoods for seeds. Seeds are some of the healthiest ingredients you can eat for overall health. When it comes to rocking your sex life, seeds come to your rescue too. Here are the seeds that you must regularly eat.

Pumpkin seeds: Pumpkin seeds have plenty of zinc, which is one one of the most essential minerals for sexual health. Consumption of pumpkin seeds is known to increase sperm production, reduce the chances of prostate cancer, increase sperm motility and sperm count. Omega-3 fatty acids in pumpkin seeds create prostaglandins which is known to increase sexual desire.

Sesame seeds: Research has shown that sesame seeds have antioxidants that inhibit lipid peroxidases and other enzymes that interfere with sperm motility and maturation in the epididymis. Sesame lignans have also been shown improve the quality of the produced sperm. Overall, sesame improves sperm count and motility and can be prescribed as an effective and safe method for male infertility.

Ajwain or carom seeds: The ingredient in ajwain that works best for improving sexual well-being is thymol. Consumption of ajwain is known to improve sperm count and one’s chance of conception and fatherhood. Ajwain is also known to help counter premature ejaculation and extend climax and improve libido.

Jeera or cumin seeds: Zinc, dubbed as the sex mineral is found in abundant quantities in jeera. Jeera also has potassium which has its own benefits for improving your performance in the bedroom. Zinc is important for sperm production and potassium maintains a healthy heart rate and blood pressure. Jeera also helps deal with fertility issues and prevent conditions like erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation, low sperm count and low virility of your sperm.