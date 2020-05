Does the size of penis really matter? If you are wondering weather you penis size is big enough to satisfy a woman, you’re not alone. Many men worry about their penis size, according to studies. Also Read - Save your genitals from these 5 bad habits

Are women really interested in penis size? How much do men care about the size of their penis? How important is it to their partners? How many men wanted to increase their size? and What is the average penis size of Indian men? An anonymous survey designed by Dr Vijaysarathi Ramanathan, a joint initiative by www.thehealthsite.com and the SSS Centre for Sexual Health, have found answers to these common questions most men have. A total of 1670 people participated in the survey, which has helped us reach a degree of consensus about the size of Indian men: Here are the main findings: Also Read - Premature ejaculation: Home remedies for a healthy penis

The average size of penis is 5.54 inches (14.07 cm) length and 3.11 inches (7.9 cm) girth

52% of men wanted it longer and 34% wanted it thicker

1 out of 3 men were ‘very worried’ about their size

Almost half of the men who responded said they would seek a sexologist’s help

1 out of 10 men claimed to have bought penis enlargement pills or products online

Demographics Of the respondents, 36% were married while 21 % were in a romantic relationship and 41% weren t in any sort of romantic relationship. 89% of the respondents were heterosexual with 4% homosexual, 6% bisexual and 1% who weren t interested at sex at all. (Read: First time sex tips for men) Also Read - Things that can cause penis allergies after having sex

And the average size is 5.54 inches (14.07 cm) length and 3.11 inches (7.9 cm) girth

77% men claimed to have measured their penis size before and the average length was found to be 5.54 inches (or 14.07 cm). Most people had penis sizes which were between 5.1-6 inches (38.84%) followed by 3.1-5 inches (32.49%) and 6.1-7 inches (16.69%). About 3.76% had penises less than 3 inches which would mean that they suffer from the condition called micropenis. The average girth was found to be (circumference around the centre) 7.9 cm (1cm to 23 cm).

52% want it longer, 34% want it thicker

When questioned whether they cared about the their penis size 31% said they were fine with their size while 52% wished their penis was longer and 34% wished it was thicker. 9% of them said they were fine with their penis size but their partner wasn t. A large proportion of men responded that the dimensions of their penis – length (59%) and girth (63%) were very important to them. On the other hand, men reported that the length and girth of their penis was important for their sexual partners in 43% and 45% of cases respectively. Here are five lesser known things that make sex interesting for men. 33% very worried about their size

One out of two men were concerned about their penis size and out of this 1/3rd of them said that the level of concern was serious, very serious or distressing. However, a large proportion (42%) of these men claimed that they wouldn t seek help, while 38% were willing and 7% had sought professional help in the past. Embarrassment (43%) and financial constraints (38%) were the two most commonly reported barriers to seeking help. Read more about 5 things she cares about more than your size down there!

49% prefer sexologists

Specialist medical doctors like sexologists are the most preferred source of help (49%) followed by online help (43%). About 10% of them claimed to have or wanted to purchase penis enlargement products online. Read more about Do you need to see a sex therapist? Doc talk Dr Vijaysarathi Ramanathan who designed the questionnaire of the survey and is also part of India.com Health s expert panel said, Many of these findings are the first of their kind to be generated in India. This exploratory pilot survey has provided some valuable date about the penis size and also given us some insight into what Indian men think and feel about their penis size. It also tells us about their attitudes for penis size specific sexual concerns. Here are 11 contraceptive methods that can help you prevent unwanted pregnancy after unprotected sex. However, Dr Ramanathan says we must take the survey results with a pinch of salt, ‘The penis size measurements were self-reported and there is high probability for errors in measuring or reporting driven by social desirability to report socially acceptable values. The measurement aspect of this study needs further qualification through standardised measurement techniques using a community sample, which in itself is a great challenge.

Note: The results of the survey are the intellectual property of Dr Vijaysarathi Ramanathan and www.thehealthsite.com and can t be reproduced without prior permission.

Have any doubts about size of penis, click here.

Photo source: Getty images