Yoga is excellent for calming the mind and body through a series of movements targeted at different areas within the body. This is why yoga is known for bringing about holistic wellbeing. But did you know that yoga can help boost your sexual performance? Try these yoga asanas to give your sex life a major boost:

Brahmacharyasana or the celibate pose: This helps to regulate the working of the testis and the digestive system. This is helpful in dealing with nightfall and lack of sexual excitement.

To do this pose: Kneel on your yoga mat, with your knees touching each other and your feet apart and pointing outwards. Lower your body into the space between your legs. Tour butt should touch the floor. Keep your palms facing downwards on your knees and breathe normally. Hold this pose for a few minutes and then return to your normal position.

Gomukhasana or the cow pose: This asana is good for your testis because it helps deal with hernias and hydrocele (fluid build up in the testis) and premature ejaculation.

To do this pose: Bend the knees and place them on yoga mat with your upper body erect and toes pointing downwards. Take your right hand and bend it at the elbows and place it behind your back. Make sure your fingertips are pointing upwards and are close to your spine. Take your left hand above your head, while bending it at the elbow above your head. While placing it at the nape of your neck, try to grasp your right hand with it. You should be able to hold your hands behind your back. Hold this position for some time.

Bhujangaasana or the cobra pose: This pose will help you last longer in bed and also treat premature ejaculation and erectile dysfunction.

To do this pose: Lie flat on your stomach. Place your forehead on the floor and your feet flat on the ground. Keep your feet and heels together and place your hands with your palms facing downwards next to your shoulders with your elbows close to your body. Exhale and lift your upper body one part at a time – first your head, chest, then your back and pelvis. Keep your hands straight and elbows locked. Breathe out and gently come back down to the lying position.