Good nutrition, lifestyle changes and exercise are all essential for overall health. When it comes to sexual health and your sex life, the same rules apply. A number of sexual problems like erectile dysfunction, infertility, impotence etc arise due to lack of a good diet. Here are some vegetables with powerful nutrients you need to eat regularly for excellent sexual health.

Beetroots: Iron-rich beetroots are known to have beneficial effects on sexual health. Beetroots have nitrates which gets converted into nitric oxide in our bodies that helps the blood vessels dilate which results in improved blood circulation that translates into better erection. This is extremely good for our sexual organs.

Spinach and other leafy vegetables: Men, if you want to improve sperm motility, eating spinach is the solution. Leafy vegetables are full of folic acid, iron, zinc and antioxidants which play an important role in producing healthy sperm.

Drumsticks: One of the most important nutrients for sexual health, zinc, is found in abundant quantities in drumsticks. Eating drumsticks can o enhance the process of spermatogenesis and help beat female sterility.

Onions: Full of antioxidants, red onions can help improve sperm count and improve stamina.

It also helps in better circulation. Onions boost circulation sending blood to every extremity including your genitals and improving the sex drive. It elevates testosterone levels.

Asparagus root: Known as Shatavari acts as a natural remedy to treat a wide range of sexual disorders. It has been traditionally used for many years to treat sexual dysfunction, impotency, premature ejaculation and lack of sexual vigour.

Tomatoes: An ingredient in tomatoes called lycopene, which gives tomatoes a natural red pigment is known to be a natural libido booster. Tomatoes help improve erection in men, reduce the risk of prostate cancer and also improve symptoms of erectile dysfunction.