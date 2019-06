Are you tired of faking an orgasm? Do you consistently feel unsatisfied with your sex life? If yes, don’t worry. You fake orgasm under two circumstances. Either your partner is not able to stimulate

your body enough or there is something wrong with your own body that leads to orgasmic dysfunction. This is a condition where you have trouble reaching a climax even after being sexually

aroused and having enough stimulation.

Medical science gives us solutions to these problems. However, what can be better than natural remedies? And, what about trying some of the weird but safe options to reach climax? Sounds

interesting? We promise you that you will have great fun trying out these tips as well. Read on to know all about the interesting life hacks that promise to give you a rocking sexual experience.

Wear socks while having sex

Sounds weird? Well, we promised you right at the beginning that we will reveal some scientifically proven weird ideas to improve your sex life. A study conducted at the University of Groningen has revealed that wearing socks, when you hit the sack with your partner, can make your bedroom performance outstanding. It can actually help you reach climax by insulating your feet. This increases your blood flow, which is known to facilitate orgasm. So, the next time you feel frisky, be sure to get into your favourite pair of socks.

Heels or no heels

Well, here you need to decide for yourself. There are studies that show the sexual benefits of wearing heels. At the same time, there are other scientific theories that say high heels can hamper

your sex life. High heels are sexy and can charm and arouse your partner. But it can also lead to disappointment. Heels higher than two inches can cause your pelvis to tilt at an unnatural angle. This lessens the intensity of your orgasms. A study published in the journal, European Urology, found that wearing heels can lead to problems that adversely affect libido. High heels can cause bad posture, stress fractures and other injuries.

But, another study, conducted at University of Verona, reveals that heels higher that two inches can cause 15 per cent less electrical activity in your pelvic muscles. Less electrical activity means more relaxation, and more relaxation leads to better sex. Your pelvic muscles are responsible for sexual performance and satisfaction.

Stay hydrated

Sounds flat? It is not. Various studies have shown that chronic dehydration can cause vaginal dryness that can lead to pain and lack of satisfaction while having sex. In men, dehydration can take a toll on their mood. Lack of sufficient liquid in the body can affect you both physically and mentally. Loss of electrolyte can also lead to secretion of an enzyme called angiotensin, which can constrict blood vessels. This reduces blood flow to the penis, which is essential for proper erection. Additionally, dehydration can cause problems like fatigue and headaches, factors that negatively impact your sex life.

Stop binge drinking

Sexual alertness is important for experiencing pleasure while indulging in sexual activities. And, alcohol actually affects this. It lowers the level of alertness and interferes with your orgasm. It can

also impair the functioning of the testes and ovaries and cause sexual dysfunction and infertility. Drinking affects your sex life by interfering with the production of hormones (testosterone and

estrogens) responsible for regulating the reproductive system. Additionally, drinking alcohol is known to increase the levels of the stress hormone called cortisol in the body. This hormone affects

your mood and desire to have sex.

Exercise regularly

Sounds impractical? Think of the reward you will get afterwards and just get on with it. Sweating a bit before hitting the bed can make you feel confident and satisfied. It will also strengthen your body and keep it flexible enough to try different poses and surprise your partner. Don’t have the motivation or inclination to hit the gym or try yoga? How would you feel if we say

that exercising can also boost your stamina and lead to better orgasm? Interesting right? When you exercise, your body produces endorphins, which stimulate the release of sex hormones. These

hormones can relax your body, improve blood circulation to your genitals and help you to tune your senses. Engaging in physical activity can also improve your immunity, energy level and help you maintain a healthy weight, factors essential for a good libido.

Say yes to green veggies and a bit of sugar

Eating green vegetables like spinach, broccoli and green peas are great for health. But, we are sure, most of you are not even aware that they can also boost your sexual performance and experience. Being rich in magnesium, spinach helps in the dilation of blood leading to better blood flow to your genitals. This will cause sexual arousal. Broccoli is a good source of folate, a nutrient that is known to lower the levels of a harmful substance called homocysteine in your blood. This substance can irritate the lining of your arteries affecting your reproductive health. Now, let us come to sugar. It is important to fuel your mind and body too.

Glucose is one of the major sources of energy in your body that you get from foods you eat. Low glucose levels in the body causes irritation, anxiety and a feeling of aggression. And, all these are known to contribute to a low libido and unsatisfied sexual experience. So, have healthy sugar rich foods like yogurt, fruit juice and salads.