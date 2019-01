Chocolate and Almond Rum Ball is a healthy dessert that doubles up as an aphrodisiac. Did you know that dark chocolates are rich in anti-oxidants which fight against free radicals that may cause male infertility? Also, they contain a particular type of amino acids that have been proven to double the sperm and semen volume. Dark chocolate also contains what is called the ‘love chemical’ or PEA which enhances when you orgasm by switching on the pleasure sensors in the brain. Not just dark chocolate, even almod is known for its libido-boosting properties. Almond has monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids. A study found that eating almonds per day for 6 weeks can reduce androgen index and improve sexual vigour in both men and women. Try this recipe by Chef Manish Mehrotra that’s sure to tantalize your partner’s taste buds!

Chocolate and Almond Rum Ball

Serves: 4-5

Preparation time: 20-25 mins

Cooking time: 20 mins

Ingredients

• 250 gm Chocolate sponge eggless

• 100 gm Dark chocolate (55% -70%)

• 150 ml Single cream(20-25%fat)

• 100 gm Almonds

• 100 gm Castor sugar or sugar alternative

• 10 gm Instant coffee powder

• 15 ml Dark rum

METHOD

• Heat cream in a pan, give it a boil and remove from heat. Add the chocolate and keep aside till slightly cool and then mix well.

• Toast the almonds in the oven at 180 degree Celsius for 8-10 mins. Roughly chop the almonds.

• Heat castor sugar in a pan and caramelise, add the roughly chopped almonds and remove the nougat on to a parchment paper. Crush the nougat with a rolling pin till slightly coarse.

• In a mixing bowl crumb the chocolate sponge till breadcrumb consistency, add half the chocolate ganache, instant coffee powder dissolved in a teaspoon of water, rum, and mix with hands till the mixture is even in consistency.

• Now add 2/3 of the crushed almond nougat into the mix and form in to small round balls (35-40 gm) and refrigerate.

• Once slightly set, coat the rum balls with the remaining chocolate ganache.

• Garnish with almond nougat and serve.