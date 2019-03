There are lots of myths and doubts surrounding anal sex. Few believe that only homosexual couples do anal sex, however heterosexual people also prefer doing it. They feel trying this position can be adventurous. It can be actually. But, that depends on how perfectly you do it. There are chances of experiencing pain, going through messy situation, and hurting your anus. To avoid any such thing, watch out this video and know what you must avoid during anal sex.