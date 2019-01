Want to give your libido a boost? A quick, safe and effective way to do it would be to have some aphrodisiacs. Aphrodisiacs are foods or drugs that arouse sexual instinct, induces veneral desire and increases pleasure and performance. This word is derived from the Greek Goddess of love and these substances are derived from plants, animals or minerals. Ayurveda lists a number of aphrodisiacs that are very effective in dealing with sexual health problems. Milk has potent properties not just for your general health but also for your sexual well being. Here are ways you can make your glass of milk even more powerful for unforgettable sex!

1) Take about 3 tablespoons of powdered banyan tree root with ½ cup of milk.

2) Have 1 teaspoon of powdered winter cherry (Ashwagandha) with a cup of milk once daily.

3) Boil 1 teaspoon of freshly grated ginger in 1 cup of milk. Simmer on low heat for 15-20 minutes. Add sugar to taste and have this once a day either in the morning or evening.

4) Consumption of saffron every day can definitely help you last longer in bed. Saffron can improve energy levels by increasing the level of neurotransmitters and reducing stress and enhancing one’s mood. Add a few strands of saffron to warm milk and have this every day.

5) Safed musli dried roots are a source of around 25 alkaloids. A study conducted by Indian researchers found that safed musli has properties that can fight impotency, increase sperm count and enhance male potency. This is because safed musli has testosterone-like effects. Have safed musli with warm milk.

6) Saunf helps release endorphins or the ‘happy hormone’, helping you feel happy and calm.

Consult with your Ayruveda doctor before trying out any of these libido-boosting tricks.

