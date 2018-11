After pregnancy, when it comes to having sex you will be oscillating between two thoughts – to do or not to do. Many women develop an aversion to sex and some are so tired that even if they have an urge they might trade it for a night of restful sleep. If you and your partner have taken good postnatal care to help the body heal and stayed away from sex for the first six weeks after delivery (a legitimate period of being off sex as advised by doctors) start slowly and try something new to turn on the heat. Well, as I talk about the heat I would like to tell you that post-pregnancy having sex in the shower is a great idea. It actually helps to get things spiced up. Here is the ultimate guide you need to follow to have sex after pregnancy.

Come to think of it, the days after the delivery are pretty mundane – mother confined in the room with the baby in bed, breastfeeding, diaper changing, spending sleepless nights on mommy-duty and when the time seems right to spice things up, the same bed might seem a little boring. The best way to ignite sex after pregnancy is to take it out of the bedroom. Now, when we say out of the bedroom, of course, you can think about so many adventures, but back to reality – baby is still at home. So choosing a place closer is wiser and what more good than your own bathroom. Yes, we know bathroom sex is fun. Now if the idea excites you enough then choose a time when your baby is asleep and get naughty. Here are five precautions to take if you plan to have sex in the bathroom.

Men, listen up, you might have to do some extra work to excite her and turn on the heat. So, engage in a good foreplay. Post pregnancy the body needs to be reminded of those erogenous zones that probably remained dormant for so long. So once things are heated up take her to the bathroom and turn on the shower. No, it will not cool her down putting all your hard work go down the drain. When she is high on it, a shower sex in the bathroom is just the best. Get wet and start exploring each other. Start with kisses bites and then get naughty to the core. Once she is excited enough push her against the wall and get inside her. Read to know why foreplay is really important for your girl.

Now sex against the wall post pregnancy is pleasurable as it doesn’t put any pressure on the abdomen or the vagina. In fact, once you both are wet under the shower the penetration also becomes smooth. But excite her with gentle strokes her body might not be ready enough for the wild encounters. Don’t forget to kiss her lips and caress her body while you are at the top of your excitement. Try to climax together which is like a great feeling.

Once done help her to clean herself and if your baby is still asleep (that is if you are lucky) go to bed and rest in each other’s arms.

