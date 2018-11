Getting into the act after pregnancy is like starting all over again for both partners. While the woman has to get used to the new body, battle the aches and pains to feel comfortable enough, for the man it is like trying new ways to entice the partner. Her erogenous zones might have changed and it happens post pregnancy. Here are five unusual erogenous zones of women that you need to know.

Pregnancy can do a lot of things to your body and one thing that most women don’t talk about is: it suppresses your sexual urge for a really long time. Of course, many say it is breastfeeding that kills the drive. But even the body at times repels a touch from the partner done with all good intentions. Here is the ultimate guide on sex after pregnancy.

First, we know that a couple can’t get into the act right after they come home from the hospital. There is a period of healing which is necessary. In general, you should be waiting for six weeks post delivery to resume your wild rendezvous. Some women might feel the urge even before that and for some, it might come late. But whatever the case have sex when the post-pregnancy bleeding has stopped. Having sex while you still bleed might make you prone to various kinds of infections.

So, when you start, even the conventional and boring missionary position (man on top of a woman) might be difficult to pull out. Moreover, if it is a post c-section encounter the scar could still give you pain. So, while in bed it is good to explore each other and engage in foreplay. When the heat is on, it is the right time probably to proceed towards the wall. Let your woman’s back lean on the wall and get closer to her. A penetrative sex being in this position puts less strain on the c-section scar and is also less forceful on the vagina as you get in. Here is how to have sex against the wall.

If you want to make it little wild (not literally as she is still recovering from the strains of delivery) hold her hands tightly against the wall and get into the action. Let your strokes be gentle on her. Don’t get wild as you get to lay your hands on her after a long time. Gentle strokes also mean that the sex might last longer and make her even more excited. After a while let her hand lose and allow her to move them all over you – run over your hair, scratch your back, pull you closer – we bet you were dying for this all while.

Once you climax, gently guide her to the bed and indulge in a good after play session. Probably you can try sex against the wall for a couple of times till she is able to do the missionary again.

Image source: Shutterstock