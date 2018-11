Thinking of sex after a tiring day is a task in itself. But there are things you can do to rev up your love life and get some sizzling action to wrap up the day. Here’s one thing that will surely work –take a warm bath together. If you have a bath tub, this can turn to be a pure pleasure with a warm bubble bath ready and candles lit to set the mood. But if you don’t have a bath tub, don’t lose heart. Get under the shower and keep a bath stool under the shower. Take a bath together to ease the tension and start some naughty action right in the bathroom. Here are eight ways to give your man the best sex tonight.

Remember to bring in aromatic bath salts and rose petals to get the mood right. Rub the salt over each other which could turn into great foreplay. Rub on your partner’s back, thighs, neck and occasionally tease with biting the lips or ears. If you don’t have bath salts, your regular body wash or soap can also do the trick. Wash off each other and cuddle beneath the shower or in the tub. Feeling each other in the warm water can give your senses a jolt and help you get ready for the main action. Use the bath chair as your sex-prop for foreplay moves, sitting on your partner’s lap and drive him crazy. Here is a step-by-step guide to get your woman in mood for sex.

There is no harm if you wish to have the entire action in the bathroom, but don’t. Use the bath time only for foreplay and get charged. Once in your bed, start with the real action — kisses, smooches and cuddles. And before you both realise a fire of passion is lit within that would lead to the next action. You might end up having the best sex after so much bonding, pampering and easing out all the stress after the warm bath.

Image source: Shutterstock