Sometimes you wish to be adventurous in bed, but don’t have the energy or enthusiasm to try those extraordinary sex positions. Don’t lose hope; a little twist can spice up things for you, like blindfolding your partner. Wondering how this is exciting? First, it will keep the interest in the act at its peak and second, it will enhance all the other senses to feel pure pleasure by just touch, smell and naughty sounds. Here are eight things no woman wants to hear in the bed ever.

For him

If you blindfold her, you are in for a great sex tonight because women love surprises. Blindfolding her will definitely turn her on as she will be surprised with all the crazy things you are going to do to her. Don’t just focus on climaxing, instead, tease her to the core – caress, kiss and lick her erogenous zones – her neck, back, breasts, inner things, this will leave her begging for more, with some real rocking action in the end. Just remember to be gentle and she will definitely reward you for this. Here are five foreplay moves that gives women better orgasm.

For her

For you, this can be a little challenging. Remember, men depend on visual cues, so a blindfold might not entice him much. But you can still keep him excited by your foreplay moves. If you know which areas are his ‘weak’ spots, stimulate those zones – behind the ears, moving your fingers through his hair, or anything that lights the fire in him. And before you know, he will want to give you the best sex you ever experienced. Here are nine foreplay moves that will make your man go wild in bed.

Why a blindfold works

There is a certain amount of trust that goes into this action. When you can’t see what is happening to you, you go with the flow. If romance is stemmed out of pure love, blindfolding makes sex deeper than just a mere physical act. In fact, you can try this once a while not just to bring some spice in bed but to improve your trust quotient too.

